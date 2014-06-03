FOX BROADCASTING COMPANY EXPANDS DEVELOPMENT & PROGRAMMINGTEAM

Beth Miyares Named Senior Vice President, Drama Development & Programming

Conor Welch Appointed Vice President, Comedy Development & Programming

Programming executive Beth Miyares will return to FOX as Senior Vice President, Drama Development & Programming, and film executive Conor Welch will join FOX as Vice President, Comedy Development & Programming, it was announced today by Terence Carter, Executive Vice President, Drama Development & Programming and Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Comedy Development & Programming. Ms. Miyares will report to Mr. Carter and will be responsible for driving development efforts and series coverage for the network’s robust drama slate. Mr. Welch will report to Ms. Makkos and help cultivate and manage FOX’s comedy pipeline.

“As our drama offerings continue to grow in number, quality and scope, it’s vital that we have a strong core of proven senior leaders to help nurture the series and support the creators every step of the way,” said Mr. Carter. “Beth is a gifted creative executive with years of experience shaping and growing hits, from both a network and studio perspective, which makes her the perfect fit to round out our drama leadership team.”

“Conor is an incredible creative mind and brings a wealth of comedy expertise and talent relationships to our team,” said Ms. Makkos. “With a pedigree from Funny or Die and Red Hour Films, Conor is exactly the type of executive we were looking for, and we’re so happy to welcome him to the FOX family.”

Ms. Miyares joins FOX from CBS Television Studios, where she served as Vice President, Drama Development. At CBS Television Studios, she oversaw pilot development and production, as well as series transition, of “Hawaii 5-0,” “Blue Bloods,” “Elementary,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Reign,” among others.

Prior to that, she was Vice President of Current Programming at FOX, and was responsible for all areas of programming on hit series, including “Fringe,” “Prison Break,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” and “The O.C.” Ms. Miyares previously held development and programming roles at UPN, where she covered “Veronica Mars” and “Girlfriends,” as well as at First Move Entertainment and The WB Network.

Ms. Miyares holds a B.A. from Northwestern University and currently resides in Los Angeles.

Before joining FOX, Mr. Welch was Head of Feature Film for comedy video website Funny or Die, where he leveraged the company’s brand, talent relationships, platform and social media presence to build a viable film department. Prior to that, Mr. Welch served as Vice President, Development and Production for Red Hour Films, where he managed their slate of feature films and acquired projects to fulfill their first-look deal with 20th Century Fox.

In addition, Mr. Welch as served as a creative executive for Marc Platt Productions and held roles at United Artists and Creative Artists Agency (CAA). He holds a B.A. in communications from University of Pennsylvania.

