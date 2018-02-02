Fourth UC Panel: How IoT is Taking Over Commercial Markets and Its Expected Impact on Pro AV

Save the Date!



Thursday, February 8, 5-6pm, AVIXA UC Solutions Theatre, Hall 11, Stand A170



The fourth UC Panel session will focus on how the rapidly increasing connectivity and number of end points in almost every aspect of our domestic lives will likely be replicated in the Pro AV industry, affecting manufacturers, integrators, consultants and end users.





An event that has established itself as a firm favourite with ISE visitors, the free-to-attend session is hosted and organised by Kramer. Panellists include representatives from some of the industry’s most influential companies:

Dave Pedigo, VP Emerging Technology, CEDIA

Donald De Witte, Business Development Manager EMEA – Cisco Advanced Services – Collaboration

Paul Williams, Vice President of Product Management, Control4

Dan Jackson, Director Enterprise Technology, Crestron

Paul Krizan, Product Manager, Networked AV, HARMAN

David Margolin, VP Marketing, Kramer

Simon Dudley, Director of Product Strategy, Logitech

Martin Barbour, Product Manager, Installed Systems, QSC



The panel will be chaired by Tim Albright, Founder & President of AVNation. “If there’s any ISE visitor who isn’t yet thinking about how the Internet of Things will impact not only their personal lives, but also their professional lives, then I’d strongly encourage them to make a point of attending this session,” said Albright.



“For home automation manufacturers and custom installers, it’s already an everyday reality – and soon, that reality will make itself felt among those manufacturers and integrators addressing the commercial market. It’s no longer a question of if IoT will impact them: the question is now only about when it will do so. IoT will unquestionably shape the new world of Pro AV,” added Albright.



The discussion will focus on software-driven Pro AV installations with minimal-to-zero physical infrastructure; security implications; whether the reliability of technology is a real adoption barrier or just a misconception; effects on user experience; and how providers can work with companies to prepare for this not-so-distant future.



