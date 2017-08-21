Four Thai Movies With Epic Characters Premiere On Toku

West Palm Beach, FL– August 21, 2017 – TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, announced the U.S. premiere of four action-packed Thai movies that promise to deliver adventure, remarkable fight sequences and splendid combat.

“TOKU continues to strengthen its programming lineup by offering exciting Asian content that viewers might not be able to find anywhere else. We are thrilled to be the first to air these movies in the U.S.,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “The quality of these productions, in additionwiththe extraordinary action sequences in these movies,area solid indicator that these titles are going to enjoy great popularity among the U.S. audience. These films range from adventurous journeys and supernatural events tohistoricnarratives. To name an example: film director Thanit Jitnukul portrayed in an elegant but entertaining manner the importance of the story and its historical value,” added Piñango.

This month the TOKU audience will be able to enjoy more of the bold and exciting movies that they have come to expect. The rip-roaring Thai movies that are premiering on TOKU throughout the month of September areHanuman: The Monkey Warrior(9/2/2017),Guardian(9/12/2017),Bang Rajan 2(9/16/2017)andSiyama: Village of Warriors(9/30/2017).

Hanuman: The Monkey Warrior

U.S. Premiere, September 2ndat 10 p.m. EST

Director: Sakchai Sribonnam

Cast: Somram Theppitak, Dean Alexandrou

Synopsis:Hanuman: The Monkey Warriorfollows the story ofYod, a powerful warrior who swore to protect humanity by guarding a mysterious and magical book from the forces of evil.

Guardian

U.S. Premiere, September 12that 10 p.m. EST

Director: Pleo Sirisuwan

Cast: Rushanun Ruanpetch, Nattarika Faodan

Synopsis: A Colonel gets badly injured after a failed assassination attempt. Filled with desire for revenge, the Colonel seeks help from a highly-trained fighter called the Guardian to help him take down does who plotted against his life.

Bang Rajan 2

U.S. Premiere, September 16that 10 p.m. EST

Director: Thanit Jitnukul

Cast: Paradon Srichapan, Weerayuth Nancha

Synopsis: Based on true events,Bang Rajan 2portrays the story of the legendary battle of Bang Rajan. A group of warriors who bravely defended their village against the massive Burmese army, subsequently inspiring other villagers to rise and fight against the foreign invaders.

Siyama: Village of Warriors

U.S. Premiere, September 30that 10 p.m. EST

Director: Preecha Songsakul

Cast: Than Thanakorn, Thitima Maliwan, Nattanun Jantarawetch

Synopsis: Ana, Gif, and Bote travel back in time toanold and forgotten city. Appearing in the middle of a civil war among the great people of Siam, causing utter confusion and havoc throughout the capital city of Ayutthaya.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Amazon Prime, Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity, Hotwire Communications, and MCTV.

