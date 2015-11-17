FotoKem Expands Services in New Orleans

Facility Relocates to Second Line Stages, Adds Finishing Suite

NEW ORLEANS (November 16, 2015) - FotoKem has expanded its award-winning post production services in New Orleans, and moved into a new space here at Second Line Stages, a production hub for the local filmmaking community in the heart of the Lower Garden District.

Previously situated downtown near the French Quarter, FotoKem has been supporting local productions and providing quick deployment of its on-set and near-set nextLAB systems since 2011. As part of the expansion, FotoKem has added a dedicated Mac-based Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve suite to allow for conform and color services. The facility's comprehensive offerings in the region include advanced file-based dailies, offline editorial systems, media management, and global file delivery.

FotoKem's new space offers 1gig, 10gig, and SDI routing capabilities to the dailies rooms. FotoKem clients will also have access to Second Line Stage's 2K Christie theater, with direct SDI signal routing to and from the FotoKem suites in the near future.

Second Line Stages is a USGBC (United States Green Building Council) LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) GOLD campus, making FotoKem's new office space more energy and resource-efficient. The building also provides increased security controls.

FotoKem's Peter Santoro, VP of Feature and Commercial Services, has overseen the company's presence and relationships with the local filmmaking community since its opening four years ago.

Santoro notes, "FotoKem's presence in Louisiana has been a great experience for our entire team. We've worked on 50-plus projects with more in the queue, and, in the process, developed long-standing relationships and built new ones. Our relocation is a testament to FotoKem's commitment to support the creative community with cutting-edge technical and creative solutions."

Productions shooting in New Orleans that have relied on FotoKem include Into the Badlands, Astronaut's Wives Club, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, The D Train, and 99 Homes.