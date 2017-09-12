Forthnet Deploys Zenterio OS on Legacy and Next-Generation Set-Top Boxes

STOCKHOLM -- Sept. 12, 2017 -- Zenterio, a leading television and multiscreen solutions provider, announced today that Forthnet, the largest entertainment and communications provider in Greece, has deployed Zenterio OS on set-top boxes (STBs) for its satellite pay-TV offering. Thanks to the flexible, modular design of Zenterio OS, Forthnet successfully added OTT services, VOD content, and a USB DVB-T dongle to its legacy STBs, while retaining the look and feel of the existing user interface. More than 650,000 already deployed STBs have now been upgraded to Zenterio OS, and the software has also been added to next-generation STBs delivered to new subscribers.



"Given the significant consumer demand for OTT and VOD content nowadays, we wanted to support these features on our legacy set-top boxes. Partnering with an experienced operating system provider was essential," said Constantinos Moraitis, pay TV technical director at Forthnet. "Zenterio has a well-tested process for the migration of legacy boxes, having delivered many set-top box software migrations for major pay-TV operators over the years. We ultimately chose Zenterio OS for its maturity, scalability, portability, and user interface harmonization, all of which are important when it comes to launching OTT services and other new services that drive monetization."



Zenterio OS is an independent operating system with proven technology that separates software from hardware, reducing integration times and enabling compatibility between Forthnet's existing and next-generation STBs. By allowing Forthnet to keep existing STBs, Zenterio OS provides the operator with significant cost savings, especially in the areas of hardware and installation.



Zenterio OS offers a range of user interface (UI) solutions that can run on entry-level and modern STBs. Designed to harmonize the user experience across current and future devices, Zenterio OS simplifies marketing and maintenance, while also reducing customer support costs. Forthnet's user interface was implemented using the Zenterio OS C++ Native UI, which was configured to look like an extended version of the original UI, with language support in both Greek and English.



A key reason why Forthnet chose Zenterio OS is back-office flexibility. Full control over the software in all deployed boxes provides Forthnet with the freedom to modify its back-office infrastructure, when needed, without being constrained by legacy issues.



"For leading pay-TV operators like Forthnet, providing a consistent user experience across legacy and future devices is absolutely critical," said Jörgen Nilsson, CEO of Zenterio. "Our operating system approach is all about flexibility, hardware independence, and ensuring a familiar experience for subscribers on legacy devices. By enabling Forthnet to preserve its legacy set-top boxes, Zenterio OS saves the operator massive CAPEX and OPEX, keeps existing customers happy, and creates a coherent roadmap of new services and business opportunities that cover the entire subscriber base."



Zenterio OS will be demonstrated at IBC2017, Balcony Suite 20/Stand 5.C11, Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam. For more information about Zenterio's products, visit www.zenterio.com.



# # #



About Zenterio (www.zenterio.com)

Zenterio delivers solutions that enable TV operators to grow their revenues, offer a compelling multiscreen user experience, and harmonize software programs for new and legacy devices and set-top boxes. Zenterio's portfolio of technologies, products, and services includes an intuitive multiscreen user interface, a powerful data analytics solution, an independent OS for set-top boxes, consulting services, and additional value-added services. Zenterio partners with global system integrators, set-top box suppliers, CA/DRM providers, chipset manufacturers, and services providers.



The Chairman of the Board is former Nokia CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo and the CEO is former Ericsson Executive Jorgen Nilsson.



Visit Zenterio at IBC2017 -- Balcony Suite 20/Stand 5.C11



Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/Zenterio/170912Zenterio.docx



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Forthnet%20Deploys%20@Zenterio%20O...