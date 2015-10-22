Forscene to Exhibit With AvCast at BITAM 2015

LONDON -- Oct. 22, 2015 -- Forbidden, makers of the market-leading professional video editing software, Forscene, today announced that they will be exhibiting in stand 5 with their local dealer, AvCast, at BITAM 2015 in Madrid, Nov. 24-26.

The following new Forscene developments will be demonstrated on the AvCast stand at BITAM 2015:

* Virtualised Workflow for Digital-Rights Content

Forscene integrates with the Microsoft Azure(TM) cloud-computing platform to provide the first completely hardware-independent solution for the post-production and distribution of digital rights content.

* Expanded and Improved Social Media Sharing

The platform's unique ability to publish sub-clips and full highlights packages, including graphics and multilayer edits, directly to social media platforms and content distribution networks has been improved and expanded to include Twitter.

* Multicam Edit

Forscene's up-to-18-camera multicam logging tool has been developed to now include multicam editing.

* Dual System Audio

To facilitate the ingest of native rushes directly into Forscene, the platform now has the ability to sync separately recorded video and audio original source files.

"We're very happy to be joining our Spanish dealer, AvCast, at their first BITAM show," said Jason Cowan, business development director, Forbidden Technologies. "Regional resellers are invaluable to Forscene for their local industry knowledge and contacts -- and attending exhibitions such as BITAM helps maintain and grow both."

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.com.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based professional video editing software, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

