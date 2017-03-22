Former HBO Latin America Executive Luis Fonseca joins THEMA America as U.S. Sales Director

THEMA America announced today the appointment of former HBO Latin America executive Luis Fonseca as U.S. Sales Director.

In his new role, Fonseca is charged with cultivating and expanding THEMA America’s existing portfolio of Hispanic content and securing new growth opportunities for THEMA America’s roster of third-party Latin American channels and networks.

In making the announcement, THEMA America’s CEO Patrick Rivet stated: “Luis brings a highly sought-after combination of extensive pay TV experience and the well-earned respect of industry colleagues. He has demonstrated an innate talent for identifying exciting new business opportunities, which will be most beneficial for THEMA America’s Latin American clients looking to expand their brands in the competitive U.S. marketplace.”

Fonseca added: “It’s exciting to be part of a growth organization committed to providing fresh, engaging content that resonates with today’s younger, multicultural viewers. I am eager to utilize my entrepreneurial spirit in identifying, developing and securing new opportunities for THEMA America channel partners’ expansion and to having an integral role within an organization that is redefining today’s television landscape.”

About THEMA America

A Canal+ Group Company, THEMA America is a content distributor for US and LATAM pay tv operators. With offices in Miami, THEMA America also offers multicultural television packaging and marketing services to cable, MSO, DTH, IPTV, OTT and mobile platform operators in the Americas based upon the company’s valuable local and regional market expertise. THEMA America delivers programming that is both timely and culturally distinct with a roster of channels including the new, extreme sports PX Sports, motorsport.tv, in addition to Latin American Sports (LAS) and AYM Sports; general entertainment channels Canal 22 Mexico, Canal Once, CB Tu Television Michoacan, and Telemicro Internacional; as well as MEZZO Live HD, a channel dedicated to jazz, classical music, and dance performances. These channels are distributed to the leading Pay TV platforms in the US such as DIRECTV, XFINITY, Spectrum, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-Verse, and RCN, as well as Megacable, and UNE in Latin America. For more information on THEMA and its channels portfolio, visit: www.thematv.com.

