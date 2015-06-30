Forever Media Implements Matrix Solutions Media Sales Platform

PITTSBURGH, PA – June 30, 2015 - Matrix Solutions, the leading provider of media customer relationship management (CRM) and sales intelligence software, has announced that Forever Media Inc. has implemented Matrix’s CRM & Sales Intelligence cloud-based platform. As a result, Forever Media, a radio company operating forty stations in Central and Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, will gain comprehensive visibility into their sales operation at an enterprise level.

The media-specific functionality of the Matrix system provides Forever Media with the tools necessary to effectively track and maximize all media ad sales. Utilizing that information and staying within the Matrix System allows the sales organization to accurately budget and forecast. Drilling down, the CRM functionality enables contacts and account information to be aggregated, managed, and normalized across all station properties. Information is pushed to users to provide the relevant insights necessary to effectively make decisions and/or capitalize on opportunities. Examples include Quiet Key Accounts, which displays when accounts suddenly or slowly fall below their average spend, and Account Profile Pages identifies when an account is not spending across multiple platforms which could lead to increased ad revenues.

“We sought an enterprise sales solution that would allow us to capture, leverage, and measure all critical sales activities across our multiple stations,” noted Mike Sherry, Vice President of Sales, Forever Media. “With Matrix, insights are not only aggregated across our enterprise but pushed to our sales team; giving us the ability to know exactly how our organization is performing at any given moment – historically, presently, and into the future.”

“Forever Media operates forty radio stations, so being able to implement our system across their entire enterprise to provide them a more streamlined operation and in-depth visibility to their sales organization was imperative,” said Brenda Hetrick, VP Sales and Marketing, Matrix Solutions. “We are excited to have Forever Media as a new customer and look forward to continuing to provide them with not only the tools they need to manage their sales effectively, but the advantages they rely on to stay competitive.”

Forever Media’s markets include Altoona, Johnstown, Meadville/Franklin, New Castle, and State College, Pittsburgh, Uniontown, Steubenville, OH and Wheeling, WV.

For more visit www.matrixformedia.com.

###

About Forever Media, Inc.



Forever Media, Inc. operates as a radio company in Central and Western Pennsylvania. Forever Media, Inc. is headquartered in Hollidaysburg and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Matrix Solutions



Matrix Solutions offers a leading web-based, media-specific platform that enables intelligent business decisions for managing your sales teams, their opportunities and accounts across TV, radio, and electronic advertising businesses. The Matrix solution transforms chaotic data into actionable sales information and provides deep media sales workflow to give you the exact information needed for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. Over 500 media customers use Matrix Solutions’ CRM, data normalization and analysis, and reporting functions as their platform of choice for their sales people and managers to get a 360-degree view of their opportunities and accounts. For more information please visit www.matrixformedia.com.