The Force Will Definitely Be With You During WGN America’s Exclusive Cable Premiere of ‘Blue Bloods’ Season Seven; Best of Marathon Event Begins Monday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. ET/PT

Beginning Monday, September 11at 2:00 pm ET/PT, WGN America celebrates the brave men and women of law enforcement and one of television’s finest dramas with a cable exclusive – a BLUE BLOODS season seven marathon featuring the best installments from the multi-generational cop drama. The exclusive cable home to the perennial fan favorite will air a ‘True Blue Marathon,’ a four-day television event offering viewers the opportunity to catch-up on all the action from season seven, in advance of the season eight broadcast premiere.

BLUE BLOODS is part of WGN America’s exclusive Prime Crime lineup, the only cable destination for TV’s most popular procedurals including “Elementary,” “Person of Interest,” “Law & Order,” “Bones,” and “Cops.” Additionally, WGN America recently announced the addition of four new scripted series, “Bellevue,” “Shoot the Messenger,” “100 Code” and “Pure,” set to join the network’s lineup beginning 2018.

Gavin Harvey, President, WGN America, said: “’Blue Bloods’ is a family tradition for WGN America viewers. As the exclusive cable home to one of television's finest dramas, we wanted to give fans a binge worthy catch-up opportunity – one that will give them a chance to immerse themselves in this thoughtful yet entertaining narrative weeks ahead of the show’s season eight broadcast premiere.”

Below please find WGN America’s BLUE BLOODS Marathon programming schedule for the week of September 11:

Monday, September 11:

2:00 PM ET -- “The Greater Good”

3:00 PM ET -- “Good Cop, Bad Cop”

4:00 PM ET -- “The Price of Justice”

5:00 PM ET -- “Mob Rules”

6:00 PM ET -- “For the Community”

Tuesday, September 12 (Note: regularly scheduled programming airing)

Wednesday, September 13

2:00 PM ET -- “Whistleblowers”

3:00 PM ET -- “Guilt by Association”

4:00 PM ET -- “Personal Business”

5:00 PM ET -- “Genetics”

6:00 PM ET -- “The One That Got Away”

Thursday, September 14

2:00 PM ET -- “In & Out”

3:00 PM ET -- “Lost Souls”

4:00 PM ET -- “Shadow of a Doubt”

Friday, September 15

2:00 PM ET -- “No Retreat, No Surrender”

3:00 PM ET -- “Foreign Interference”

4:00 PM ET -- “The Thin Blue Line”

ABOUT “BLUE BLOODS”

BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry (Len Cariou), during his stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who, on occasion, uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). The Reagan women in the family include Erin (Bridget Moynahan), a N.Y. Assistant D.A., who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle), and Linda (Amy Carlson), Danny's supportive wife. Jamie (Will Estes) is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy." Unable to deny the family tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in the family footsteps as a cop. He’s found a friend and ally in Eddie (Vanessa Ray), his young and eager female partner, who keeps him on his toes, but has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force.

WGN America and Tribune Studios

WGN America, the flagship entertainment destination of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO), is a nationally distributed television network available in approximately 80 million homes via cable, satellite and telco. The network features a strong slate of original scripted series, popular first-run syndicated dramas, comedies and blockbuster movies celebrated by fans across the country. Stay connected to WGN America on Twitter @wgnamerica. For additional information, please visit www.wgnamerica.com.