Forbidden's Stephen Streater to Speak at ConnectedWorld.TV @ ad:tech 2014

LONDON -- Oct. 15, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced today that CEO Stephen Streater will be participating in a session titled "Cloud and mobile -- from creation to delivery" at ConnectedWorld.TV @ ad:tech on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Olympia in London.

ConnectedWorld.TV is a forum for the digital and commercial teams within many of Europe's broadcasters and content producers, together with the creative directors and marketeers from the world's leading consumer brands. Participants will come together to discuss the commercialisation and exploitation of content in multi-platform environments.

With the move of video creation and delivery to IT solutions, the successful cloud paradigm is sweeping video creation and delivery. Mobile devices dominate amongst the young, and their increasing power and convenience in an increasingly fragmented video environment meets the high expectations of a demanding audience -- enabling brands to target and engage with their audience efficiently, effectively, and economically.

The session begins at 10 a.m. More information and registration for ConnectedWorld.TV @ ad:tech is available at http://ad-techlondon.co.uk/connected-world.

More information about Forscene is available at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies is available at www.forbidden.co.uk.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden develops advanced technologies that enable media makers and broadcasters to create and distribute compelling viewing experiences to demanding worldwide audiences. Forbidden's flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform. It allows post-production professionals to make and deliver stories with high quality and production value in demanding, fast-paced landscapes. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations to ensure an efficient and robust experience for its clients. More information about Forbidden can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk. More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk.

