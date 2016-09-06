Forbidden Technologies to Migrate its Cloud Video Platform to Amazon Web Services

Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted cloud video platform owner, has announced that it is expanding its use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver a roadmap of solutions dedicated to globalizing media.

Content creators, producers, distributors, broadcasters and publishers are leveraging the global footprint and on-demand, pay-as-you go benefits of the AWS Cloud to create, deliver and measure compelling content and customer experiences. By migrating to the AWS Cloud, Forbidden Technologies will be able to offer entirely virtualized workflows on a global scale.

Forbidden Technologies has begun to migrate major elements of the Forscene post-production platform solution to AWS, with the intention of fully migrating by NAB 2017. Once complete, the anticipated workflow will allow:

● The ability to ingest media into Forbidden Technologies’ solution on AWS via AWS Snowball, a petabyte-scale data transport solution that uses secure appliances to transfer large amounts of data;

● The immediate transcoding of both live content or content stored in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), which can then be edited and distributed;

● Publishing of finished/edited content to social media, distribution networks and Amazon S3 directly from the Forscene interface.

Forscene’s migration to the AWS Cloud will allow media producers to carry out the entire editing process, from camera lens to viewing screen (glass-2-glass), without manually uploading or downloading a single file. Clients will be able to produce in one country, edit in multiple other countries and distribute from anywhere in the world in an entirely virtualized, seamless workflow.

Forbidden Technologies CEO Aziz Musa said:

“We’ve worked for some time to design a solution to deliver what was once considered an impossible workflow. By leveraging the AWS Cloud, we aim to significantly simplify our customer’s workflow, compress their production timelines and remove operational overhead - delivering on our vision of a truly globalized media industry.”

