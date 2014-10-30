Forbidden Tech SATIS 2014 Product Preview

Visit Forbidden Technologies plc at SATIS 2014, Nov. 18-20, at Stand A45

Forbidden at SATIS 2014:

New Enhancements to the Forscene Cloud-Based Video Post-Production Platform

SATIS 2014 will see the following new Forscene developments, most inspired by feedback from users:

* New Forscene user interface look and feel (fall 2014)

* High-res codec that enables dynamic display of high- or low-res proxy

* iOS(R) and Android(TM) Forscene apps

* New publishing framework

* Media asset management (MAM) system (in beta)

* Movement of original source from one Forscene server to another

* Multicam logging, extended to support up to 18 cameras

Forscene for iPad(R)

Also new for SATIS 2014, the Forscene app gives iPad(R) users a tool for connecting with the Forscene cloud on the go. Forscene for iPad is the perfect introduction to Forscene -- users can tag clips, perform rough cut edits, and upload and download clips, making it easier to prepare video for full editing in Forscene or other nonlinear editing systems. Doing this preparation ahead of time makes the entire post-production process more efficient and less costly.

New Integration Partners

Forscene now has two new partners, Take 1 and Timecode Buddy, that help to improve the user experience by allowing users to do more without leaving the Forscene environment.

The partnership between Take 1 and Forscene has yielded an automated process for producing transcripts. Producers select the content in Forscene to be transcribed and then simply click a button to send proxy files to Take 1. Take 1 receives the transcription order, which can then be immediately processed by the company's highly trained, distributed workforce. Once completed, the transcript is imported back into Forscene as an XML file so that it gets linked back to the master video in the Forscene cloud.

The next partnership is with Timecode Buddy, and it helps users capture important metadata in Forscene from the very start of production while making sure the metadata is synchronized and searchable throughout the workflow. With the Timecode Sync plugin, MovieSlate users can leverage SMPTE timecode that's synced over Wi-Fi, in real time, from the extremely accurate Timecode Buddy system. This means that MovieSlate notes containing shoot log information reference the same timecode as the media itself. As a result of the Forscene integration, the MovieSlate shoot notes then automatically link back to the media when they're imported into Forscene. This process ensures that producers starting work in Forscene already have some basic notes from which to build more detailed logs. All information is present throughout the Forscene workflow as searchable metadata to allow for fast assembly and editing.

Company Quote:

"This will be our first time exhibiting at SATIS, and we are happy to introduce our flagship product, Forscene, to the French market. Featuring a brand-new interface and a host of new capabilities and integrations, Forscene is the most capable cloud editing platform available."

-- Greg Hirst, Business Development Director, Forbidden Technologies plc

Company Overview:

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

More information about Forbidden can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk. More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk.