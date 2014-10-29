Forbidden Supplies Forscene Cloud-Editing Package for Coverage of the Toronto International Film Festival

LONDON -- Oct. 28, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced that it sponsored entertainment journalist Bonnie Laufer's coverage of the renowned Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, which ran on U.S. entertainment Web portal The Seven Sees. Forbidden provided a turnkey cloud editing package, including access to Forscene and a Forscene server, which allowed Laufer to collaborate with editors at the headquarters of her entertainment news company, The Smart Entertainment Group, and make the finished content available to The Seven Sees.

"It was an absolute pleasure using Forscene to edit the interviews I conducted during TIFF. It was quick and efficient, and made the process easy, especially when I had interviews that used more than one camera," said Laufer, who is executive producer at The Smart Entertainment Group and has covered TIFF for 25 years. "Having the system and server on hand to upload the interviews to my colleagues at The Seven Sees in Los Angeles was undeniably efficient and a complete lifesaver. There is no question in my mind that I will be using Forscene to edit all of my interviews from now on."

Laufer conducted 80 celebrity interviews at TIFF and used Forscene to make the interview footage immediately available to editors at Smart Entertainment headquarters in Toronto and The Seven Sees in Los Angeles, thousands of miles away. A Forscene server at Smart Entertainment automatically ingested the TIFF interviews into predetermined folders in the Forscene cloud based on watch folders that were set up on the media storage system. Editors at Smart Entertainment and The Seven Sees could then access the media, edit the interviews, integrate graphic elements, and then make the finished packages available for review.

Once approved, the finished segments were then published directly from the Forscene server to The Seven Sees website using the original high-resolution footage stored in the Forscene cloud.

"Forscene is an amazing technology for Web streaming portals like ours that need to acquire and edit media originating anywhere in the world," said Jonathan Ratliff, owner and editor-in-chief of The Seven Sees, which gets about 500,000 visitors per month. "The speed of acquisition and creative control it offers during the editing process is incredible. During TIFF we had almost instant access to the media acquired in Toronto so that it could be utilized in Los Angeles. The back end of publishing the content was just a drag and drop away, where we could create MPEG streams to publish to our streaming site. We are excited about the future of creative possibilities in the Forscene cloud."

"Bonnie Laufer is a well-respected journalist in her field and has conducted thousands of celebrity interviews throughout her career," said Greg Hirst, business development director and president of the U.S. office for Forbidden Technologies plc. "Supporting her in her coverage of such a high-profile event as TIFF exposed a new audience to Forscene and demonstrated its great benefit when generating content for Web portals, which -- perhaps more than any other media outlet -- are expected to run up-to-the-minute content."

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.

