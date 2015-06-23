Forbidden Signs Three New Forscene Resellers in North America

LONDON -- June 23, 2015 -- Forbidden, makers of market-leading professional video-editing software Forscene, today announced agreements with three new resellers in North America -- Best Broadcast, The Matrx, and Z Systems. These appointments are representative of Forbidden's strategy to expand Forscene's market share across the globe.

Best Broadcast is a systems integrator that designs and builds end-to-end production and master control solutions for the broadcast, cable, education, and corporate markets. The company works with a broad range of clients on various projects, including the design and build of edit solutions for Rogers TV, studios for a number of Canadian and U.S. hockey arenas, and broadcast and A/V integration for the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto. Best Broadcast is a client-focussed organisation that helps customers embrace emerging technologies and workflows, like the Forscene platform for video production and collaboration.

"Forscene is a dynamic platform that opens up many possibilities for our clients while at the same time extending value to their existing infrastructures," said Dave Kip, chief technology officer, Best Broadcast. "We are excited to be an integration partner with Forbidden and look forward to working closely with them."

The Matrx is an international data distribution network that provides film and television creators with massive city-to-city transport, asset storage, and processing capacity with zero capital costs. Under the agreement with Forbidden, The Matrx now brings instant logging, editorial, and online review to its offering through direct access to Forscene. The Matrx will first introduce Forscene to its factual television and sports clients, who tend to have the shortest turnaround times from acquisition to broadcast.

"Our job is to get technology out of the way so that our clients can focus on the creative. We make cloud-based data management, processing, and post-production feel like it's happening in-house without the associated cost. Forscene is the next part of that equation," said Brad Neweduk, president and CEO, The Matrx. "We chose Forscene because it respects what editors already know and works with the infrastructure they've already invested in, regardless of which NLE powers the workflow. With minimal training, production staff can now move into the suite with a bulk of the work complete and the confidence that their decisions will relink seamlessly in their NLE."

Z Systems provides end-to-end systems and support for the world of pro video, with a philosophy of eliminating the technical headaches that plague production and post-production in order to fuel the creativity of producers, broadcasters, field shooters, editors, and production artists.

"We are very excited to add Forscene to our preferred solutions list. Forbidden have managed to do what so many others have been talking about for years: true thin-client editing in the cloud," said John Zdechlik, president, Z Systems. "After seeing the solution in action and learning its incredible price point, Z Systems is very excited to introduce this new way of thinking and working to our customer base."

"By teaming up with Best Broadcast, The Matrx, and Z Systems, we're creating partnerships with cutting-edge technologists and industry veterans who are among the best in their niches, and who recognize that Forscene is revolutionising post-production in broadcast," said Jason Cowan, business development director at Forbidden. "Including Forscene in their offering puts these companies ahead of their competition. At the same time, having these experts on our side will be invaluable."

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.com.

# # #

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based professional video editing software, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Video Link:https://youtu.be/-4gZ_Qd2I9Y

Video Caption: New Resellers First impressions of Forscene at NAB

Follow Forscene:

http://www.facebook.com/forscene

https://www.linkedin.com/company/4851024

https://twitter.com/forscenepro

https://youtube.com/forscenepro

https://plus.google.com/+Forscenepro/posts