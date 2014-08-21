Forbidden to Present Two Sessions at IBC Content Everywhere Conference During IBC2014

LONDON -- Aug. 19, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced today that they will moderate two sessions at IBC's inaugural Content Everywhere Europe conference colocated with IBC2014 in Amsterdam. For each session, one in each of the Workflow and Cloud Solutions Theatres, Forbidden will introduce key clients who will discuss how they leverage Forscene in their unique production and post-production workflows.

The IBC Content Everywhere Cloud Solutions area, located in Hall 3, hosts presentations and case studies on Cloud Technology and products. These free-to-attend master class sessions will explore the latest cloud solutions. In the session titled "Camera-to-Cloud -- Cut Out the Delay Between Shoot and Post," Maverick TV's Donna Mulvey-Jones will explain how the cloud is used to cut out the delay between shoot and edit and provide better collaboration between production crews in the field and post-production teams back at base. To illustrate the point, Mulvey-Jones will describe Maverick TV's use of the Forscene cloud-editing platform integrated with Sony's CBK-WA100 wireless adapter -- a combination that allows wireless transmission of content directly from the camera to Forscene. The session will be held Sunday, Sept. 14, from 2 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. in Hall 3 of the RAI. More information about the Cloud Solutions sessions can be found at www.ibc.org/page.cfm/link=861.

The IBC Content Everywhere Workflow Solutions area, located in Hall 9, will showcase the financial and production benefits of the disruptive technologies of file-based production workflows. In the session titled "Expanding the Use of Cloud to Create More Efficient File-Based Workflows," Paul Wilkes, technical director for Halo Post and Portland Post, will talk about a revolutionary new workflow that synchronises post-production and archiving for BBC factual content in the Forscene cloud. The hour-long session will begin Monday, Sept. 15, at 12:30 p.m. in Hall 9. More information about Workflow Solutions can be found at www.ibc.org/page.cfm/link=910.

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Forbidden/Forbidden-SonyWirelessAdapter.jpg

Photo Caption: Sony's CBK-WA100 Wireless Adapter