Forbidden Integrates Timecode Buddy Into Forscene Platform Via MovieSlate iOS App

LONDON -- Aug 26, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, today announced that it has integrated Forscene with Timecode Systems Limited's Timecode Buddy via the MovieSlate iOS application. MovieSlate is the industry standard for production slates and the Timecode Buddy system lets users reliably and easily generate, sync, and share accurate timecodes and metadata wirelessly over RF or Wi-Fi networks. The integration brings the three technologies together to allow people to insert metadata notes and media into a logging and editing system.

"We're always aiming to integrate with proven technologies that help our customers solve their most vexing problems in order to save time and money. This integration fills a gap at the beginning of the production workflow, helping our customers not only capture important metadata in Forscene from the very start of production, but also make sure the metadata is synchronized and searchable throughout the workflow," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "Timecode Buddy is a powerful enhancement to the Forscene platform that makes it possible to import shot notes created on the shoot directly into Forscene in a way that automatically links back to the media -- a feature that translates to a faster, more efficient post process."

With the Timecode Sync plugin, MovieSlate users can leverage SMPTE timecode that's synced over Wi-Fi, in real time, from the extremely accurate Timecode Buddy system. This means that MovieSlate notes containing shoot log information reference the same timecode as the media itself. As a result of the Forscene integration, the MovieSlate shoot notes then automatically link back to the media when they're imported into Forscene. This process ensures that producers starting work in Forscene already have some basic notes from which to build more detailed logs. All information is present throughout the Forscene workflow as searchable metadata to allow for fast assembly and editing.

The integration with Forscene is Timecode Buddy's first integration with a crossplatform editing solution.

"Timecode Systems has always believed that collaboration is the only true way to advance the greater good of the industry. From day one, our senior production contacts have been telling us that they require more manufacturers and developers to work together with common interfaces," said Paul Scurrell, managing director, Timecode Systems Limited. "This integration is very important to Timecode Buddy because it takes us one step closer to our mission of bringing the latest technology together with third-party companies to provide a more efficient and elegant way to sync, log, and track content. Forscene is already widely adopted in production and post- production workflows, so it is an ideal platform with which to integrate."

About Timecode Systems Limited

Timecode Systems Limited designs and manufactures timecode hardware and software products that meet the needs of today's shooting practices and recording formats. Launched in April 2012, the Timecode Buddy system is the first suite of products to generate and sync extremely accurate timecode and metadata on licence free RF channels whilst simultaneously transmitting timecode and metadata to iPads using Wi-Fi. More information on Timecode Buddy can be found at www.timecodebuddy.com.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden develops advanced technologies that enable media makers and broadcasters to create and distribute compelling viewing experiences to demanding worldwide audiences. Forbidden's flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform. It allows post-production professionals to make and deliver stories with high quality and production value in demanding, fast-paced landscapes. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations, including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information about Forbidden can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk. More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk.

