Forbidden to Hold Free Training Sessions to Demonstrate New Forscene Interface and MAM

LONDON -- Nov. 4, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced today that it will offer free training sessions featuring the new Forscene interface unveiled at IBC2014. Training will take place in Manchester and London at the end of November. Each training day will have three sessions -- two for post-production users that focus on the interface and another for ingest and account managers that focuses on Forscene's new media asset management (MAM) system.

"The new Forscene interface and MAM are welcome upgrades that promise even greater functionality and more intuitive operation than ever before," said Stephen Streater, CEO at Forbidden Technologies plc. "These training sessions will give users a good understanding of all the new features and how to incorporate them into their post production workflows. We're especially pleased to have Jeff Krebs, our new regional manager over Canada and the Eastern U.S., leading the post-production session. Jeff is an accomplished video editor in his own right, so he will add another layer of insight to the training."

In the morning session, "Forscene Ingest and Account Management," attendees will get an overview of the new MAM system. Topics will include: how to connect to local storage; assigning account access and setting up watch folders from any location in the world; browsing and viewing content and metadata; and moving, renaming, sharing, and publishing media stored on any Forscene server from anywhere in the world. The session will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

The afternoon sessions, "Forscene for Post-Production Users," will introduce post-production users to the broad range of editing functionality that is built into the new, more elegant interface. Demonstrations will include: logging and search functions; how to create storyboard edits/sync pulls/rough cuts; how to share files for reviews and approval; and how to export a project so that users can continue working in another platform. Krebs, a skilled and experienced editor, will also show some of Forscene's advanced editing functions to demonstrate its capability as an end-to-end editing platform. The sessions will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Training days are scheduled for Nov. 25 at On the 7th at MediaCityUK in Manchester, and Nov. 27 and 28 in London at the Soho Screening Rooms. Space is limited. Location details and online registration are available at www.forscene.eventbrite.co.uk.

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk.

