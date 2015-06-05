Forbidden Chooses IT Services Specialist to Represent Forscene in France

LONDON -- June 4, 2015 -- Forbidden has signed an agreement with Paris-based IT services company Image In Network to distribute Forscene, Forbidden's professional video editing software, in France. The agreement, one of a series of new partnerships in Forbidden's strategy to expand Forscene's market share, makes Image In Network the first Forscene reseller in France.

The recent trend in the media industry has been to move away from proprietary broadcast hardware in favour of workflows based on standard, lower cost IT. Image In Network has capitalised on this trend by focusing its IT services and expertise on the media industry. The company has provided IT infrastructure and support to production companies, post-producers, and advertising agencies in France for almost 10 years, with involvement in projects such as movies "The Hunger Games" and "The Artist," and sports broadcasts including French soccer and Formula One auto racing.

"Advances in technology are continuing to transform post-production and change the equipment that our clients need," said Fabien Illide, president of Image In Network. "We believe that collaborative editing in the cloud is the next major industry shift and that Forscene offers significant benefits, particularly to productions with large teams in different locations."

"By offering cost-effective IT solutions with a specialised media focus, companies like Image In Network are perfectly positioned to serve the media industry going forward," said Jason Cowan, director of business development at Forbidden. "These qualities, as well as their ability to provide assistance on the ground and in the French language, make Image In Network an ideal choice to support and grow Forscene's French client base."

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based professional video editing software, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

