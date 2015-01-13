Forbidden at BVE 2015:

BVE 2015 Product Preview

Forbidden Technologies

Stand E34

New and Greatly Improved Forscene Cloud-Based Video Post-Production Platform

At BVE 2015, Forbidden will feature the new Forscene, which was unveiled at IBC2014 and went live in December. The new Forscene interface combines professionally designed graphics with an elegant colour scheme and updated functionality to provide an efficient and enjoyable user experience. Forbidden is also giving Forscene a new infusion of functionality by adding a media asset management (MAM) system. Through the Forscene MAM, users will have the full potential of the platform -- from acquisition to publishing -- at their fingertips. Other new Forscene features include the ability to publish with burnt-in timecode or other metadata; expanded multicam logging to support up to 18 cameras simultaneously; and increased support for different formats that enables functions such as editing MXF files during ingest.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Forbidden/Forscene-NewReleaseInterface.jpg

Photo Caption: Forscene New Release Interface

Speaking Events at BVE 2015

Jason Cowan, Forscene commercial manager at Forbidden Technologies, will participate in a session and present a case study during BVE 2015.

On Wednesday, 25 February from 14:45-15:15 in the UKTI Theatre, Cowan will present a case study: "Finding, On-boarding, and Managing Resellers and Distributors." In a topic that is very important to many B2B organizations, this case study will focus on how to find, develop, and cultivate successful partnerships with resellers and distributors abroad.

On Thursday, 26 February from 14:10-14:55 in the Post Production Theatre, Cowan will participate in a panel discussion: "The Sky's the Limit -- Getting Ahead in the Cloud to See the Potential Value of Remote Editing." During this session Cowan, along with other industry professionals, will explore the fresh perspectives of remote editing possibilities and collaboration opportunities for post, discuss the bandwidth requirements for remote editing, and look at innovative ways to create and transfer content. The session will conclude by suggesting best practices in blending on-premise systems and the cloud to save time and enable exceptional creativity.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Forbidden/JasonCowan.jpg

Photo Caption: Jason Cowan

Company Quote:

"This is our first exhibition since the new Forscene went live, so we're excited to show it off! We invite everyone to visit our stand and experience the new Forscene interface and Forscene MAM together for the first time as a complete product."

-- Stephen Streater, CEO, Forbidden Technologies plc

Company Overview:

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.