Forbidden and Take 1 Partner to Integrate Transcription Capabilities With Forscene

LONDON -- Aug. 12, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, and U.K.-based Take 1 Transcription, provider of transcription, captioning, and translation services, today announced a partnership that connects Take 1's transcription capability to Forscene. Now Forscene users will be able to access Take 1's service directly from the Forscene interface with the touch of a button. This integration eliminates the need to prepare and transport large files or other media manually for transcription, and also helps to create thorough transcripts that can accelerate the post-production process.

"Many of our customers rely on time-coded transcripts as a valuable source of information during post-production, but getting those transcripts in hand can be a cumbersome process," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "Our partnership with Take 1, which serves many of the major production companies, studios, and networks in the U.K. and the U.S., means our customers can skip the manual steps involved with initiating a transcription and just push a button instead, leaving them well on their way to a more efficient workflow."

Unlike the usual transcription process, which requires producers to transcode clips, create and transport DVDs, or send files via FTP to a transcription vendor manually, the integration between Take 1 and Forscene creates an automated process. Producers select the content in Forscene to be transcribed, and then simply click a button to send proxy files to Take 1. Take 1 receives the transcription order, where it is processed immediately by the company's highly trained, distributed workforce. Once completed, the transcript is imported back into Forscene as an XML file so that it gets linked back to the master video in the Forscene cloud.

At that point, production teams can use Forscene's powerful logging functions to add even more metadata around visual descriptors, locations, and other key information. From there, Forscene's robust search tools can be used to scan the transcript and the additional metadata to find just the right clips. Then teams can use Forscene to complete some or all of the editing process, from stringouts to publishing, with review and approval cycles throughout.

"More and more of our clients are embracing cloud-based post-production and using platforms like Forscene, so we needed to ensure our service was accessible directly from the cloud," said Dom Bourne, CEO of Take 1. "By integrating our transcription service into Forscene, we are removing an entire step in the workflow, allowing content to flow seamlessly from Forscene to Take 1 for immediate transcription with resulting transcripts importing back effortlessly. This integration helps further compress the time between the shoot and the edit, so clients can focus on making TV programmes and not worry about logistics."

About Take 1 Transcription

Founded in 1998, Take 1 Transcription is the trusted provider of transcription, captioning, and translation services to all the major production companies, studios, and networks in the U.K. and the USA. Take 1 Transcription has a strong understanding of broadcast technologies, file-based workflows, and FTP and has developed sophisticated internal systems to maximize use of its distributed workforce. Take 1 Transcription is a privately held company and is headquartered in Cranbrook, Kent. More information about Take 1 can be found at www.take1.tv.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden develops advanced technologies that enable media makers and broadcasters to create and distribute compelling viewing experiences to demanding worldwide audiences. Forbidden's flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform. It allows post-production professionals to make and deliver stories with high quality and production value in demanding, fast-paced landscapes. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations, including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information about Forbidden can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk. More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk.