FOR-A Corporation of Americas Names Mike Buchanan to Lead Sales Effort in Western U.S.

Cypress, CA, June 17, 2019 – FOR-A Corporation of America announces the appointment of Mike Buchanan as Western Regional Sales Manager. Buchanan was most recently an executive with the Burbank-based systems integration firm, SIT Group, and was previously with Kramer Electronics. He will be based out of FOR-A’s Cypress, California office.

In his new role, Buchanan will be responsible for sales in CA, OR, WA, NV, UT, ID, AZ, NM, CO, WY, MT, AK, and HI which comprise FOR-A’s western United States region. He reports to Ken Truong, President, FOR-A Corporation of America.

“Given Mike’s history at some of the industry’s leading systems integration firms - supervising customer liaison, on-site project management, and writing proposals; managing the U.S. distribution channel and large accounts for Kramer; and experience as Sales Manager at broadcast supplier Bittree, he has a well-rounded view of our entire business,” said Truong. “He’s managed world-class, million-dollar projects from start to completion. Plus, he has a proven history of setting goals and seeing them through. We’re eager to share his talents with our current and prospective customers.”

Buchanan also looks forward to bringing his specific combination of talents to work at FOR-A. He has extensive experience selling complete solutions and project managing mission-critical PRO/AV and broadcast projects and background managing nationwide sales territories for established broadcast and PRO/AV manufacturers. Using that skillset, he’ll further develop partnerships between FOR-A and its consultants, system integrators, and end-users. His goal is to build upon FOR-A’s reputation of high-quality product, proven reliability, and excellent customer service by being easy to reach, knowledgeable about the product line, and striving to be a resource for his clients and co-workers.

“FOR-A has a rock-solid reputation,” said Buchanan. “We’re moving forward aggressively with our 12G and IP infrastructure technology. I plan bring the full breadth of FOR-A’s products and knowledge with me as we help customers invest in the video production infrastructure of the future.”

Another core mission for Buchanan will be to promote the success of FOR-A’s recent integration with third party graphics, replay systems and production servers, including partner products such as: the ODYSSEY Insight video server; the ClassX content creation and graphics playout solution; Variant Systems Group’s Envivo Replay sports and live event replay solution; Media Links’ IP Media Gateway, Fujitsu’s IP-HE950 H.265/HEVC real-time video encoders; and InSync's frame synchronizer, frame rate converter, and up/down converters.

“FOR-A makes a comprehensive range of world class products, including a single-link 12G switcher and the FA Series of signal processors which are recognized as the gold standard in video processing, as well as significant new partnerships. Making those areas shine will be the key to my success.”

Buchanan can be reached in the FOR-A Cypress office at (714) 723-1100 or via email at buchanan@for-a.com.

About FOR-A

FOR-A, a worldwide, industry-leading manufacturer, offers a wide range of broadcast and production products with a focus on cutting-edge technologies, including: HD, 4K and IP products. FOR-A continues to offer future-ready, cost effective, advanced technology solutions. Products include: video switchers, routing switchers, multi-viewers, full 4K high-speed cameras, IP encoders/decoders, multi-channel signal processors, 8K/4K/HD test signal generators, color correctors, frame synchronizers, file-based products, character generators, video servers and much more.

For a full range of HD and 4K production and processing solutions, as well as IP-based products, visit our web site at www.for-a.com.

# # #

FOR-A CORPORATION OF AMERICA, 11155 Knott Ave., Suite G&H, Cypress, C.A. 90630 Phone: 714-894-3311, Fax 714-894-5399 Web site: www.for-a.com