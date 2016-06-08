FOLLOWING THE SUCCESS OF ITS 2016 BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS, TELEMUNDO ANNOUNCES DATE FOR ITS NEXT HIGHLY ANTICIPATED AWARD SHOW

MIAMI – June 7, 2016 – On the heels of another successful “Billboard Latin Music Awards,” TELEMUNDO announces its next anticipated televised event of the year, the top rated 2016 “Premios Tu Mundo” (Your World Awards). Now in its Fifth Edition, fans can expect spectacular live performances and collaborations by renowned artists, as well as daring red carpet fashion and unforgettable moments that only TELEMUNDO can bring.

Premios Tu Mundo- will broadcast live from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FLon August 25th at 8pm/7c

Premios Tu Mundo, which celebrates its 5-year anniversary this year, is a true celebration of U.S. Latino pop culture. The award show combines the power of television, web, mobile and social media platforms to give fans the final say in everything that moves and inspires them, honoring the best actors, singers and TV moments. Nominees are selected by a panel of industry professionals, and the diverse list of categories for the popular special includes: The Perfect Couple, Best Villain, I’m Sexy and I Know It, Fan Club of the Year and Favorite Influencer, among others. Music categories include nominees in Regional Mexican, Pop, Tropical and Urban genres.

Past performers of “Premios Tu Mundo” include Aaron Diaz, Aracely Arambula, Carlos Ponce, Chuy Lizarraga, Cristian Castro, Daddy Yankee, David Bisbal, Elvis Crespo, Fanny Lu, Gabriel Coronel, Gerardo Ortiz, Horoscopos de Durango, J Balvin, Jencarlos Canela, Jesse & Joy, Juanes, La Ley, La Original Banda El Limon, Lucero, Los Tucanes de Tijuana Los Natalia Jimenez, Nicky Jam, Olga Tañon, Paulina Rubio, Roberto Tapia, Tito El Bambino, Victor Manuelle, Voz de Mando, and Yandel.

Fans will soon be able to review the full list of nominees and vote online at PremiosTuMundo.com and join the action by following @PremiosTuMundo across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.com/PremiosTuMundo, following @TeamTelemundo on Snapchat and using hashtag #PremiosTuMundo.

Claudia Santa Cruz │ Santa Cruz Communications | 646-538-4330 │ claudia@santacruzpr.com

Paola Marin │Santa Cruz Communications | 305-592-4473│ paola@santacruzpr.com

David Alvarado │TELEMUNDO | 305-889-7553 │david.alvarado@nbcuni.com

For more press information, visit nbcumv.com, and follow us on Twitter: @TLMDPR.

About TELEMUNDO:

TELEMUNDO is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 54 broadcast affiliates. TELEMUNDO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.