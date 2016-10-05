FM ORDERS FIRST MADE-FOR-TV SEASON OF ‘TIËSTO’S IN THE BOOTH’

Unscripted Series Follows Biggest DJ in the World

All-New Original Episodes Premiering October 17, 2016

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 5, 2016 – FM (www.fm.tv), Fuse Media’s new network that celebrates the culture of music, has ordered 10 episodes of Tiësto's In The Booth. The first two new original episodes of the docuseries featuring the GRAMMY Award-winning DJ/producer will premiere as a simulcast on both FM and its sister network Fuse (www.fuse.tv) beginning October 17, 2016 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Following this back-to-back telecast, future new episodes will air exclusively on FM every Monday night at 11 p.m.

Each 15-minute episode offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look and VIP pass into the exclusive world of one of the most popular DJs on the planet, Tiësto. From Los Angeles and Las Vegas to Paris and beyond, rising DJ stars Mike Williams and Don Diablo are also brought along for the excitement.

To date, Tiësto has one of the most-subscribed-to music channels across YouTube, averaging approximately 500,000 video views per day, 11 million views per month, and a staggering 200 million-plus total views. His official website, tiesto.com, receives over 400,000 visitors per month and his podcast, ClubLife, which will be celebrating its 500th episode with the monumental ClubLife500 event at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam this October, is the No. 1 artist podcast in the world with over 300,000 weekly subscribers.

“Dance music continues to be one of the most popular forms of music, particularly among our multicultural Millennial audience, and we are honored to be partnering with such a legendary talent,” said Fuse Media Vice President of Original Content Michael Dugan. “Tiësto’s connection with his audience is undeniable, and we look forward to bringing his fans behind-the-scenes this fall.”

“After three seasons building a loyal fan base across multiple digital platforms, with more than 100MM views on YouTube and through Tiësto’s social and media footprint, we will now expand Tiësto’s In The Booth to be a true cross-platform series on FM. This will effectively take it from an online series to a multi-channel broadcast and digital event. We couldn’t be more excited to be at the forefront of the TV and digital convergence with this project and we’re grateful to have Fuse Media as a partner who shares our vision that great programming is great programming, across platforms,” said William H. Masterson III, co-founder, Believe Entertainment Group.

Tiësto’s In The Booth initially launched as an online series, and made its television debut on FM, with its first three seasons airing on the network beginning last fall. It is executive-produced by Tiësto, Dan Goodman and William H. Masterson III of Believe Entertainment Group.

About Tiësto

With a remarkable career spanning over 20 years, Tiësto remains one of the top dance music acts in the world. Revered for his live shows as well as for his production and remix work, Tiësto is a globally celebrated DJ that has been named “The Greatest DJ of All Time” by Mixmag and the #1 DJ by Rolling Stone. Through revolutionary moments such as being the first DJ to open the Olympic Games and headlining festivals like Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Stereosonic, Tomorrowland, Ultra and more, he has helped pave the way for today’s modern music landscape. His 2014 album, A Town Called Paradise, yielded Tiësto his first platinum single in the United States with “Wasted” [featuring Matthew Koma] and his first gold single "Red Lights.” In February 2015, Tiësto was awarded a Grammy® in the Best Remixed Recording, Non Classical category for his remix of John Legend’s “All Of Me.” This was Tiësto’s first Grammy® Award and second Grammy® nomination.

ABOUT BELIEVE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Believe Entertainment Group is a New York City-based digital entertainment company producing high-profile content in partnership with elite talent and leading brands through a variety of digital outlets such as web, mobile, VOD and social media. Believe Entertainment Group has launched a steady stream of recent projects including: The LeBrons, an original, animated web series with two-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP LeBron James, on Xbox LIVE (the-lebrons.com); In the Booth, a documentary-style series with DJ/Producer Tiësto (youtube.com/Tiesto); Money Where Your Mouth Is, a new, original game show series hosted by comedian, actor, radio host and author, Jay Mohr, that was ranked the top game show of Winter 2013-14 on Hulu and Hulu Plus; Inspired: by Sabrina, a new women’s lifestyle show hosted by HGTV star Sabrina Soto; and @EpicEDM, a new, ongoing original content series featuring top electronic dance music (EDM) artists, festivals and clubs worldwide that is the first studio-originated content series designed specifically for the Twitter platform. The company recently announced plans for Dear Basketball, an animated short film with Kobe Bryant, to premiere on SportsIllustrated.com. Believe Entertainment Group’s studio division develops and produces digital-first original series for OTT and digital distribution partners (including Maker Studios, People/Time Inc., Mashable, New York Post and Haven Home Media, a division of Reader's Digest Association) and develops and produces premium branded entertainment programs exclusively for individual brands, including the original animated series with Marriott International, Hot Shoppe. Believe Entertainment Group is led by co-founders Dan Goodman and William H. Masterson III. The company signed an investment deal with ITV plc in 2014.

About Fuse Media

Fuse Media is an independently owned multiplatform media company reflecting the wide-ranging tastes and attitudes of the fast-growing, Latino and multicultural 18-34 audience. The company reaches consumers directly via two cable networks, Fuse and FM, and video-on-demand (VOD), online, mobile, social media and live events. Fuse network is currently available in approximately 70 million households and FM reaches over 43 million households.

