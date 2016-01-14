FlyCam USA Deploys Custom Single-Fiber Solution From Joseph Electronics for Aerial Camera System

NILES, Ill. -- Jan. 14, 2016 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry, and Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions, have created an integrated, single-fiber data-transmission solution for high-speed, aerial-camera maker FlyCam USA. With JFS's custom solution, FlyCam USA can send data and HD video back and forth on a single fiber, leaving the system's second fiber available as a backup.

"We needed to make an investment in a fiber-based signal transport system that would be flexible enough to handle future video formats like 4K and, eventually, 8K," said Pat Hally, co-inventor of the FlyCam and founder and president of FlyCam USA/This Side Up Productions. "Working closely with the engineers at JFS, we were able to come up with a solution that handled our current requirements while also freeing up one of the fibers that is already flying in the air and tracking with the camera. In the future, that extra fiber will allow us to handle whatever bandwidth our customers need. The results were good enough that the unit was immediately put into use for 16 weeks of grueling college football coverage."

JFS designed a system that can send bidirectional data and HD video over just one fiber, ensuring there is always an unused fiber on standby. The three-box solution includes a small, lightweight I/O interface box flying with the camera, a box on the ground, and a box at the truck compound for the operator. Signals from the FlyCam to the ground include an HD send, genlock return, 2 bi-directional RS data paths, and an Ethernet port. Signals from the ground to the truck compound add intercom and return video with a switch to allow full operation from the ground for troubleshooting purposes independent of the truck compound, a key feature when the TV compound can be a significant distance away. Also, a 1310nm "bypass" channel allows additional signals to be added in the future, without a significant cost impact.

"Pat Hally and the crew at FlyCam USA and This Side Up Productions are pioneers in aerial-camera technology and production, and we're honored to be associated with this forward-thinking group," said Yohay Hahamy, president and CEO of Joseph Electronics. "The system we built for FlyCam is a great example of Joseph's ability to work closely with customers and customize innovative solutions for the most demanding applications."

Further information about Joseph Electronics, Joseph Fiber Solutions, and the company's products and services is available at www.josephelectronics.com.

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. Joseph Fiber Solutions, a JE brand, designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K Studio Caddie -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JFS can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and London. More information can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

