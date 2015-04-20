Fluendo Recognized for Outstanding Products and Solutions With “Best of SPROCKIT” Award at 2015 NAB Show

Las Vegas - Fluendo an expert in video analysis and multimedia, was presented with the first annual “Best of SPROCKIT” award as a favorite startup at the 2015 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show.

At NAB Show, SPROCKIT showcased 30 emerging companies that were hand-selected by industry experts because of their potential to disrupt the media and entertainment industry. SPROCKIT gives startups the opportunity to meet on equal ground with executives at leading media and entertainment companies to discuss new technology or creative solutions to solving the industry’s biggest challenges.

The first annual “Best of SPROCKIT” awards recognize five exceptional SPROCKIT companies for their outstanding products and solutions, as voted by NAB Show attendees. During NAB Show, Fluendo was one of 30 SPROCKIT startups presenting their company’s products and solutions in a five minute pitch session, followed by a brief Q&A open to all NAB Show attendees. Attendees were encouraged to cast their vote for the most outstanding SPROCKIT company via an online and SMS voting platform powered by 2014 SPROCKIT startup, ExciteM. Fluendo was among the five startups with the highest number of votes and was honored at a SPROCKIT VIP Reception and Awards Ceremony in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as an outstanding company with exceptional products by SPROCKIT and NAB Show attendees,” said Muriel Moscardini, CEO, Fluendo. “As a growing company introducing our new products, LongoMatch and Tagtics, along with our existing ONEPLAY multimedia suite, it is terrific to get positive feedback and validation from our industry peers. We want to thank Harry Glazer and his wonderful SPROCKIT team, together with the NAB for this award and the opportunity to participate alongside these game-changing entrepreneurs.”

Gordon Smith, president and CEO, NAB, presented the awards during the industry convention, alongside Harry Glazer, CEO and founder of SPROCKIT, and SPROCKIT corporate members Roger Keating, senior vice president of digital media at Hearst Television, and Kevin Cuddihy, president of local media at Univision.

About Fluendo

Fluendo is an expert in video analysis and multimedia, enabling multimedia and video on a wide variety of devices and operating systems. Hundreds of thousands of devices are powered by Fluendo’s OnePlay suite of products, with everything needed to run multimedia. OnePlay is used by businesses as a cross platform player, while OnePlay codecs and its plugins are used by OEM applications to empower devices globally. Fluendo powers Tagtics, a cross-platform software tool specifically designed for the military and defense industries and for training improvement, as well as LongoMatch video analysis software for sports. Fluendo provides products developed on the GStreamer platform and empowers devices and tools with high quality video features for a variety of industries.

About SPROCKIT

SPROCKIT is the media and entertainment alliance of corporate executives and industry-vetted emerging companies showcasing and collaborating on products, services and new revenue models. SPROCKIT spotlights industry innovations through two channels: a showcase at NAB Show, the world’s largest media and entertainment event; and SPROCKIT Sync, a series of private meetings where conversations continue in Silicon Valley, New York and Los Angeles. Together, media and entertainment executives and entrepreneurs are shaping the future of the industry by building relationships to tackle cross-sector challenges, forecast trends and bring solutions to market. Learn more at sprockitglory.com.