Fluendo Introduces LongoMatch in China

NEW YORK -Fluendo, an international company that enables multimedia and video on a wide variety of devices and operating systems, is entering into a new partnership with Truth Media LTD, to introduce LongoMatch, Fluendo’s video analysis software tool for sports, in Asia.

Under the terms of the new agreement, LongoMatch will be developed and made available to coaches, athletic teams, and sports production professionals in China for a wide variety of sports, including soccer, basketball and badminton. LongoMatch will be available in local languages and will support coaches and local teams to improve technique, tactics and strategy.

LongoMatch is used today worldwide by amateur and professional sports teams, including the Belgium national World Cup soccer team, Cesena FC Italy (Serie A) team, Harvard University soccer team, among others. With LongoMatch, professional or amateur coaches and athletes can record and edit videos with tags and diagrams to produce detailed performance breakdowns and game statistics. Customizable to any sport and compatible with multiple software platforms, LongoMatch allows users to review tagged events in-game and export the video clips while still analyzing games live.

“With soccer being one of the most popular team sports in China, there is a need for innovative technology to help coaches and athletes improve performance,” said Fluendo CEO Muriel Moscardini. “We’ve received very positive feedback in the U.S. and Europe from soccer and other sports enthusiasts currently using LongoMatch. The time is right for us to make our easy-to-use video analysis tool available for the Asian sports market.”

“I am using LongoMatch in my coaching capacity, and I am excited to help introduce this user-friendly and powerful tool to the sports community in Asia. LongoMatch is invaluable for anyone looking to improve athletic performance,” said Jasper Chung, owner, Truth Media Group LTD.

Already used worldwide by professional teams in soccer, rugby, volleyball, basketball, field hockey, ice hockey, wrestling, water polo, rugby, floorball, netball, korfball, cricket, and others, LongoMatch was nominated as one of the 10 best sports analysis systems in the world in the 2013 Performance Video Analysis Software Guide. The sports analysis software is the recent recipient of NewBay Media’s Best of Show Award, presented at the 2015 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show by TV Technology.

About LongoMatch

LongoMatch is an award-winning cross-platform software tool that lets users perform real-time analysis on sports video feeds. LongoMatch is customizable to any sport and compatible with all software platforms and any major video format. It supports live HD analysis (4K), recording and editing of videos with tags and diagrams, producing detailed performance breakdowns and game statistics. LongoMatch is powered by Fluendo technology.

About Fluendo

Founded in 2004 in Barcelona, Fluendo, a video expert, enables multimedia on a wide variety of devices and operating systems worldwide. Hundreds of thousands of devices are powered by Fluendo’s OnePlay suite, with everything needed to run multimedia. Fluendo provides products developed on the GStreamer platform and empowers devices and tools with high-quality video features for a variety of industries, including LongoMatch sports video analysis software and Tagtics, a cross-platform software tool specifically designed for the military and defense industries and for training improvement. Fluendo received a “Best of SPROCKIT” award for its outstanding products and services at the 2015 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show.