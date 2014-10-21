Fluendo Acquires LongoMatch

NEW YORK – Fluendo (http://www.fluendo.com/), an international company that enables multimedia and video on a wide variety of devices and operating systems, has acquired LongoMatch (http://longomatch.org/), a cross-platform software tool that lets users perform real-time analysis on sports game video feeds.

LongoMatch software lets users tag plays, review portions of a live game in slow motion and create post-match analysis, all adaptable to a variety of video formats. The software also lets users review tagged events in-game and lets them export the clips while still analyzing the game live. It is currently available for Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems and in the future will be incorporated into the Fluendo family of products. LongoMatch was nominated as one of the 10 best sports analysis systems in the world in the 2013 Performance Video Analysis Software Guide.

"After years of development, LongoMatch is used today all over the world by amateur and professional sports teams, including the Belgium national World Cup soccer team and the Spanish national handball team,” said Andoni Morales, LongoMatch’s founder and main developer. "Joining a group like Fluendo gives LongoMatch additional international reach and will help the product to evolve and compete with the best in the market. LongoMatch will benefit from Fluendo’s highly recognized video expertise and I am proud to join the Fluendo team.”

“With the rising popularity of global sports, such as soccer and basketball, we have concurrently noticed a rise in demand for online video analysis software – tools that let fans and professionals analyze, evaluate and digitally dissect online video feeds of sporting events,” said Muriel Moscardini, CEO of Fluendo. “After reviewing the video software landscape, it was clear to us that LongoMatch not only has some of the best software in the market, but it will also work well with our ONEPLAY suite of software solutions. We are excited to welcome LongoMatch to the Fluendo family.”

About Fluendo:

Founded in 2004 in Barcelona, Fluendo (http://www.fluendo.com/) enables multimedia on a wide variety of devices and operating systems. Fluendo employs several of the central developers of GStreamer, an Open Source framework which is quickly establishing itself as the de-facto standard multimedia framework for cross-platform software. Fluendo provides a wide range of products under and above GStreamer, including proprietary codecs (together with their respective patent licenses), a streaming server, and the Fluendo DVD Player.