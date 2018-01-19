Float Left Announces Complete End-to-End Solution OTT and TVE Solution, Flicast

West Palm Beach, FL - January 9, 2017 - Float Left, the leading provider of OTT and TVE solutions for the world’s most prolific media brands, announced today that they will be offering a complete end-to-end solution, through their licensed-based product offering, Flicast.



Designed for OTT and TVE providers, Float Left has taken the experience from working with the world’s largest media brands and has created a flexible, carrier-grade solution, rich with the most widely used features and designs. Flicast’s framework also helps reduce production times, allowing Publishers, Programmers, MVPDs and Telcos to quickly deliver a cost-effective and unified experience across all platforms, helping enhance their brand, as well as grow their entertainment experience and audience to 500 million homes, and counting, across all major platforms and devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, Vewd, Vizio, LG TV and iOS and Android mobile devices.



The Flicast framework also delivers a non-templated approach that launches natively across all platforms, providing a world-class experience that meets the needs of your brand, content, and audience.



“We are very excited to announce that we will be offering Flicast as a complete end-to-end solution, through our strategic partnerships with powerful and well-known technology organizations. We are dedicated to our client’s success and have developed a solution that will not only allow them to launch quick-to-market but to also extend and grow their revenue streams through various SVOD and targeted advertising models. We want Float Left to worry about the technology, as our partners focus on the business,” stated Tom Schaeffer, CEO of Float Left.



As a proven and deployed solution, launching with major media and entertainment brands, Flicast also delivers an advanced suite of analytics, that allows publishers to track and measure their content and audience, allowing them to make intelligent programming, purchasing, and advertising decisions.



Additional best-in-class features include ongoing support, maintenance, application updates, and dedicated account management.



For more information on Flicast, and to request a demo today, visit www.floatleft.tv/flicast.