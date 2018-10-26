Flexible security added to Crystal Vision's frames

Crystal Vision has recently added flexible security to its Indigo and Vision frames, with the ability to switch off services that are not required. Designed to make the control of the company's SDI and IP cards more secure, it is now possible for a user to individually disable FTP, HTTP, SNMP, ASCII, SSH and the Statesman PC control software in order to prevent unwanted access to the frames. It is also possible to remove the Network Configuration, SNMP Configuration and Software Upgrade menus, should this be required.

Restricting access to the frames is particularly useful in large installations where many people have access to the control network and disgruntled staff are often considered the biggest security risk. The new feature was introduced following the request of a broadcaster who was making its control network accessible anywhere from within and outside the premises and therefore wanted to make it more secure and only available to those with authority to use it.

Explained Crystal Vision's Managing Director, Philip Scofield: "With these changes our customers can further protect themselves from malicious attacks from people who have network access to the control and monitoring of Crystal Vision products – whether SDI or IP. As each service is individually enabled or disabled, the customer can make their own choice between security and flexibility of access."

Crystal Vision offers two frame systems. The long-established Indigo frame system offers a choice of three frame sizes – 2RU, 1RU and desk top box – and the biggest range of products, including chroma keyers and a full range of SDI interface. FTP, HTTP, SNMP, ASCII and the Statesman software can be disabled on the Indigo frames. The forward-looking Vision frame system is aimed at those planning an IP installation or who want the most features on their SDI interface products. FTP, HTTP, SNMP, ASCII and SSH can be disabled on the 3RU Vision frame. The new security features are available with Indigo frame software V5.9 and Vision frame software V1.5.

Disabling unwanted services is straightforward. After requesting a password from Crystal Vision support, the operator needs to FTP into the control folder on the Crystal Vision frame where a number of files can be found, each dedicated to a service. To disable a service the file either needs to be removed or renamed, so that the frame cannot find it on boot up. Services can be restored by adding a removed file or restoring the original name.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides a full range of interface and keyers and helps people transition through a range of technologies – from SD to HD and from HD to IP.

