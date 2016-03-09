Fixture perfection at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Peter Debreceni, manager of libraries at CAST works tirelessly to collect fixtures, photometrys and specs adding them to future wysiwyg libraries!

Several months in the making, a special custom previsualization solution for the 12-minute Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show was delivered by previsualization experts, Prelite for the rig at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The energetic Super Bowl 50 Halftime show took place on February 7, 2016.

Prelite used wysiwyg’s fixture profiles to confirm the accuracy of the GrandMA3D fixtures. wysiwyg has a library of over 23,000 lights, gobos and trusses to suit any previsualization.

“We like the lights to be exact so we used the previsualization features of wysiwyg and its fixture library to make sure that the fixtures operate exactly as they should on stage during the actual performance,” says Tom Thompson, Prelite visualist.

Prelite worked with the show’s lighting designer Bob Barnhart, lighting director David Grill and lighting director/programmer Peter Radice.

Fans cheered headliners Coldplay and veteran Super Bowl guest performers Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

