First Unified Communications Panel at ISE 2015

Set to be an ISE 2015 show highlight, the Future solutions for productive and effective team collaboration – delivered nowpanel session be held in the Unified Communications Theatre, on Wednesday, 11 February, Hall 9.A140 between 16:00 – 17:00. The free to attend session will be chaired by industry specialist, Tim Albright, CTS at Innovad, Innovations & Design and hosted by Kramer Electronics.



Examining how teams collaborate using technology, the panel will look at present market challenges, the future and business opportunities for ProAV integrators and IT professionals, as seen by this team of passionate experts:



· Dr. Dinesh Tripathi, PhD, Chief VIA Architect & Visionary, Kramer

· Jan Willem Brands, VP & GM Collaboration Division, Barco

· Paul Krizan, Senior Product Manager, AMX by HARMAN

· Tim Patrick Stewart-Blacker, Director of Unified Communications EMEA, Crestron

· Clint Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Kramer USA



Tim Albright enthuses: “The event is aimed at all ISE show visitors, with a specific interest in better team collaboration and unified approach to communications. It will look at what is available today and where it is going. Expect to be enthralled, surprised, challenged, intrigued and to have some fun too!”



The panel discussion will incorporate social media feeds and spectacular visuals.



Interested parties are encouraged to arrive early as space is limited.





Some useful links:

Official ISE hashtag: #kramersolutions #UCpanel

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kramerelec

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kramerelectronics

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/kramerelec/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/kramerelectronicsus

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/895692





MEDIA CONTACT:



Katinka Allender

Publicist, K-Communications & Associates

k.allender@k-communincations.com



About Kramer Electronics:



Since 1981, Kramer Electronics has been a leading player and pioneer in the Pro AV industry. With 26 global offices, supporting and distributing its products in over 100 countries across 6 continents, Kramer offers an extensive and innovative Pro AV solutions portfolio for Corporate, Education, Houses of Worship, Government, Live Events, Health Care, and more.



For over three decades, Kramer has built its reputation on strong personal relationships with its customers and providing the highest level of service and support in the industry.



Kramer has won numerous awards, including the 2013 Pioneer of AV Award at InfoComm in honor of its Founder, President & Chairman, Dr. Joseph Kramer. Kramer’s award winning analog and IP-driven solutions for collaboration, streaming and control are at the forefront of an ever-evolving Pro AV industry. Kramer’s consistent sales growth and expansion into new markets is a testament to the company’s commitment to R&D and reliance on customer feedback.



For more information, visit us at: www.KramerAV.com