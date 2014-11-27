First UK InfoComm CTS-I Prep 3-Day Course

Current InfoComm Certified Technology Specialist (CTS®) certified holders looking to increase their installation expertise will benefit from the new Certified Technical Specialist-Installation (CTS®-I) Prep course from InfoComm International®, the leading trade association representing the audiovisual and information communications industries worldwide,

The first ever Certified Technical Specialist-Installation CTS-I Prep three-day course to be held in the UK runs from 2-4 December 2014 at Holiday Inn Hemel, Hemel Hempsted, Hertfordshire, UK. The course will be presented by Paul Streffon, CTS-D, CTS-I, Senior Staff Instructor at InfoComm International.

Installation excellence

Chris Lavelle, Regional Director, UK & Ireland at InfoComm International said: “We’re holding this class in the UK at the request of our members and from the UK industry. The intensive three-day course will help prepare students to take the CTS-I exam. The CTS-I Prep course, which is rarely offered outside of North America, is a class designed for those wishing to gain the highly regarded CTS-I credential of technology systems excellence. It is used to augment existing online tools and provide the classroom interaction that benefits most students.”

A Certified Technology Specialist Installation (CTS-I) installs and maintains audiovisual systems by: following specifications, schematics, codes and safety protocols; administering installation process logistics; troubleshooting and problem-solving systems; maintaining tools and equipment; and, communicating with clients, designers, other trades, other installers and staff to provide the best audiovisual solutions for client needs, on time and within budget.

Don’t miss out

Interested parties are encouraged to sign up early. Please visit: http://www.infocomm.org/cps/rde/xchg/infocomm/hs.xsl/40561.htm?utm_medium=Email&utm_source=ExactTarget&utm_campaign=INT_CTS-I_Prep_HemelHempstead_20141202_2nd

ENDS

About InfoComm International

Now in our 75th year, InfoComm International® is the international trade association representing the professional audiovisual and information communications industries. InfoComm has more than 5,000 members, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, independent consultants, programmers, rental and staging companies, end-users and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. InfoComm International is the leading resource for AV standards, market research and news. Its training, certification and education programs set a standard of excellence for AV professionals. InfoComm International is the founder of InfoComm, the largest annual conference and exhibition for AV buyers and sellers worldwide. InfoComm also produces trade shows in Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Additional information is available at infocomm.org.