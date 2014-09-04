First Time Ever: Underwater 4K Resolution Broadcasting with a Smartphone & HDBaseT

--HDBaseT is the technological solution that allows the broadcasting of 4K video from a smartphone underwater to the surface --

Beaverton, OR – September 03, 2014 – On September 12, 2014, the first ever 4K video captured underwater by a smartphone will be broadcast to more than half-a-million viewers live, thanks to HDBaseT technology. The operation will involve more than 200 divers, instructors, professional photographers and production crew, for a 20-m dive along a shipwreck in the Red Sea, Eilat, Israel. With the help of HDBaseT, the unique diving event will be broadcast live on YouTube and potentially allow millions of viewers around the world to take part of it, and as such set a new Guinness World Record of the “Most Viewers of a Live Shipwreck Dive.”

The dive will take place during the 10th anniversary celebrations of the annual “Eilat Red Sea International Underwater Photo Competition.” The dive will be photographed by two high-definition Panasonic cameras (and distributed by Satlink), and also by a 4K-enabled smartphone. To deliver the live feed from the smartphone to the surface, an HDBaseT transmitter will be connected to a receiver over a simple LAN cable to be uploaded live on YouTube. No other solution in the market today can transmit 4K video transmissions over the long distances required for underwater broadcasting.

The YouTube broadcasting is essential to break the record of the “Most Viewers of a Live Shipwreck Dive,” as there are no limits on the concomitant number of viewers. Anyone with a computer or smartphone connected to the Internet will be able to experience this dive. To be part of this historical moment, log into www.eilatredsea.com on September 12th, at 9:30 am GMT (4:30 am EST, 1:30 am PST, 7:30 pm Sydney NSW.) Preparations will start 30 minutes beforehand.

EXECUTIVE PERSPECTIVE

“One of the tenets of HDBaseT is the flexibility and ease of use it allows. This dive is one more example of the versatility of the technology, as it can support a very unusual broadcast – underwater, live 4K transmission. If until now we promised new heights with HDBaseT, we can now also add new depths to the equation. I urge everyone to join us on September 12th for this historical moment.”

Micha Risling, Chair of the HDBaseT Alliance’s Marketing Committee

“By breaking the boundaries of technological innovation, we are leading a revolution in the field of real world, live diving and media. The event will also be broadcast live during the IBC Conference, in Amsterdam, in the Israeli pavilion.”

David Pilosof, Producer, Eilat Red Sea International Underwater Photo Competition

The HDBaseT Solution

In order to broadcast through YouTube, the dive will be photographed through a 4K-enabled smartphone, connected with an MHL cable, which in turn will connect to an underwater HDBaseT transmitter. The transmitter will connect to an HDBaseT receiver placed on the surface of the sea through a long regular category cable, and uploaded to YouTube. The high-definition Panasonic cameras will transmit through special high-definition cables to the surface, then to shore, where the content will be transmitted through a satellite link thanks to Satlink.

