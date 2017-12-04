FIRST-LOOK AT NICOLA WALKER IN MAJOR NEW BBC ONE AND SUNDANCE TV DRAMA “THE SPLIT”

NEW YORK AND LONDON – DECEMBER 4, 2017 – High-flying divorce lawyer Hannah Defoe, played by Nicola Walker (“River,” “Last Tango in Halifax”), is pictured in the offices of top London law firm Noble and Hale in the first-look images from “The Split,” a major new original series for BBC One and SundanceTV, from Jane Featherstone’s Sister Pictures.

Set in the fast-paced, emotionally-charged world of divorce law, “The Split” explores contemporary marriage and relationships through the personal and professional lives of the Defoes, a family of lawyers at the heart of London’s divorce circuit.

Written by Primetime Emmy and BAFTA-winning Abi Morgan (“River,” Suffragette, “The Hour”), the six-part series mixes legal, relationship and family drama as Hannah, her sister Nina, played by Annabel Scholey, also pictured, and mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay) negotiate scandalous affairs, big-figure settlements and fraught relationship battles at work, while navigating their own complicated lives at home.

Anthony Head (“Merlin,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) and Rudi Dharmalingam (“Our Girl,” “Rellik”) join the previously announced stellar led cast, which also includes Stephen Mangan, Meera Syal, Fiona Button, Barry Atsma and Stephen Tompkinson.

Mathew Baynton (“Horrible Histories”), Tanya Franks (“Pulling”), BAFTA-winning Chanel Cresswell (This is England), Tamara Lawrance (King Charles III) and Claire Rushbrook (“My Mad Fat Diary”) join as guest-stars.

Directed by Jessica Hobbs (“Broadchurch,” “Apple Tree Yard,” “The Slap”) it was shot entirely on location in London.

“The Split” is the first new series from BAFTA-winning Jane Featherstone’s Sister Pictures and is set to air in 2018 on BBC One and SundanceTV.

Created and written by Abi Morgan, “The Split” is produced by Sister Pictures for BBC One, co-produced with SundanceTV, and was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content. The series is executive produced by Sister Pictures Founder Jane Featherstone (“Broadchurch,” “Humans,” “River”), creator Abi Morgan (“River,” Suffragette, “The Hour”), director Jessica Hobbs (“Broadchurch,” “Apple Tree Yard,” “The Slap”) and Lucy Richer for the BBC, with Lucy Dyke (“Black Mirror,” “Ripper Street”) producing.

BBC Worldwide is handling international distribution.



