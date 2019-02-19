Apantac Launches KM (Keyboard Mouse) Switch for openGear Platform

Apantac, an internationally recognized manufacturer of multiviewers, video walls, extension and signal processing solutions announces that it is launching a new KM Switch for its openGear platform of solutions. This new openGear card will be showcased at NAB2019, booth SL8006.

Traditionally, KVM switches are available as a standalone box in the rack unit. The new OG-KM is a hot swappable card for the openGear platform, which opens up many integration possibilities and simplifies a system design & installation.

The KM Switch allows a user to control and switch seamlessly between four or eight computers with a single keyboard and mouse, including an extended desktop from the same graphics card.

Becomes a Multiviewer with KVM Functionality:

Since the OG-KM is part of Apantac’s openGear range of solutions, users can easily add multiviewer cards from Apantac and create a multiviewer with KVM functionality. The OG-KM switch can be combined with any of the following cards, regardless of whether the input /output required is SDI or HDMI.

- OG-MiniDE-II cascadable HDMI multiviewer

- OG-MiniQ cascadable SDI multiviewer

- OG-MicroQ SDI quad-split

- OG-Mini-DL-X-X cascadable HDMI + SDI quad-split

Apantac will showcases its new openGear KM Switch cards at NAB 2019 booth SL8006.

More information a: https://www.apantac.com/products/openGear/og-switches