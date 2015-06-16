First Calrec Audio Artemis Console for Channel One Russia Worldwide

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- June 16, 2015 -- Channel One Russia Worldwide, the international arm of Channel One Russia, has installed a Calrec Artemis Light digital audio console in its Moscow production studio. Channel One Worldwide purchased the console as part of a facility-wide upgrade to HD in order to meet Russian digital broadcast requirements. The Channel One Worldwide purchase marks the 32nd Calrec console installed in Moscow.

"Not only must we adhere to strict government standards for HD broadcasts, but as the most widely distributed and trusted Russian-language channel in the world, we also have an obligation to our viewers to deliver broadcasts of the highest quality," said Stanislav Goncharov, technical director of Channel One Russia Worldwide.

"That means equipping each of our channels with high-performance equipment like the Artemis. The console lets us effortlessly produce multitrack HD programs, change show memories quickly, and connect two shooting areas to one control room over fiber -- things that were impossible to do before. The console has proved to be the perfect balance between cost and quality that will help us easily expand our live production down the road."

Installed in the Channel One Worldwide studio inside the Ostankino Television Technical Centre, the Artemis has 32 multilayer faders and is equipped with Calrec's Bluefin2 and Hydra2 networking architecture.

"As part of Channel One Russia Worldwide, which has more than 250 million viewers worldwide, Channel One Worldwide is a critical source of programming for Russian-speaking audiences everywhere, and the Artemis met the criteria for a compact digital console with powerful internal routing capabilities," said Michael Reddick, Calrec's European sales manager. "With this deployment, Channel One Worldwide joins a growing number of stations in Moscow that have adopted Calrec consoles since 2012."

OKNO-TV, Calrec's partner in Moscow, handled the sale and installation.

Information about Calrec and its products is available at calrec.com.

