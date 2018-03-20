FireFly Cinema Unveils FireVision, a New Cloud-based Collaborative Workflow Solution for Film Production Teams

PARIS, March 20, 2018 – At NAB 2018, on booth C11125 (Flanders Scientific) FireFly Cinema, a developer of affordable software for digital workflow from film set dailies processing to postproduction color grading and finish, will unveil FireVision, a new cloud-based application designed to help production teams easily share comments, tag videos, color data, and resolve issues from any location. The company will also release version 7 of its digital color management software suite. Used on hundreds of feature films (LA LA Land, Planetarium, The History of Love, Belle and Sebastien), FireFly Cinema solutions provide an integrated and production-wide approach to managing color workflows on-set, through dailies and postproduction.

FireVision

The collaborative approach of the tool enables teams to view and select videos, regardless of the format they were shot including ARRIRAW, R3D, Sony RAW and more. With FireVision, users can create tags, mark circle takes, make frame-accurate comments, and approve digital dailies all from within an easy to use web-based interface.

FireVision includes robust rights and access management features to ensure that team members only have access to the footage they are allowed to work on—according to their role and function. Once media files are stored in the cloud, versioning mistakes are minimized and security is enhanced compared to moving physical copies over unsecured paths.

“FireVision enables teams to work together wherever they are located—whether it’s on-set or in the postproduction suite, using whatever file format they need,” commented Philippe Reinaudo, FireFly Cinema’s CEO. “It’s designed to shorten approval cycles and simplify versioning. It makes teams more efficient, enabling them to focus on the creative process rather than the management of the workflow.”

FireVision is compatible with FireDay (FireFly’s solution for dailies), which enables FireDay users to backup, color grade, and sound sync their RAW files easily and upload them to the cloud.

FireFly Cinema Suite Version 7

At NAB, FireFly Cinema will also introduce V7 of its comprehensive color grading software suite which includes: FirePlay (for playback), FireDay (for digital dailies) and FirePost (for color finishing).

These applications are built to be faster, less complicated, and more affordable for independent filmmakers as well as big budget features. Thanks to its SaaS (Software as a Service) licensing model, productions pay only for what they need when they need it.

New features in version 7 include:

Support for New Cameras: ARRI Alexa LF support; ARRIRAW SDK update (4K); Sony Camera Venice support; Red Monstro + IPP2 Input node support; Pixspan file support.

Digital dailies: Live input from FireDay / FirePlay; New job copy (import and clone) with MHL support; grab sequence for live grading; media pool; GUI enhancements; media bins.

FireDay: New timeline; background rendering.

FireVision: iPad Application; FireVision for Mac app. https://firevision.io/