Film Factory Installs Cintel Film Scanner For Dailies and Film Scanning Workflows

Fremont, CA - September 19, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Paris post production company Film Factory, which has been working in professional film development and processing for more than 20 years, is now using the Blackmagic Design Cintel Film Scanner for both its dailies and final film scanning workflows.

Installed by MagicHour, the Blackmagic Cintel Film Scanner has been integrated into the Film Factory’s state of the art film processing laboratory. “The Blackmagic film scanner is an incredible piece of hardware,” begins director of research and development at Film Factory, Rip Hampton O’Neil. He explains that the Cintel Film Scanner, which comes bundled together with DaVinci Resolve Studio, has dramatically reduced the time it takes the facility to process film dailies and deliver the scans back to clients on set.

“What it does is produce a lot of data very quickly. I have a great system featuring a Mac Pro and Thunderbolt drive that allows us to pump out 1.5 gigabytes of data per second, scanning the film directly into DaVinci Resolve Studio so that we can go straight into color correction and mastering work without wasting precious time on slow file copying after scanning. It’s a very robust piece of hardware with a simple workflow straight out of the box and I really compliment Blackmagic on that.”

According to O’Neil, the film scanner has also impressed in terms of quality. “Initially, we only envisaged using Cintel in our dailies workflow initially,” he continues. “However, we have been so impressed by the overall quality that we are now looking at how Cintel can be used in our mastering service, helping us to complete the final scans and pre scans on features. It’s really impressive, particularly for a scanner that costs one twentieth of the price of other systems on the market.”

The industry has come full circle in many regards and film is once again a viable medium for filmmakers, according to O’Neil. “Digital is not without its hidden costs. Cameras are run for longer, incurring greater costs in managing all of those rushes in post production. Film production on the other hand tends to be more tightly controlled, and while it is still slightly more expensive to process, the falling price point of new technologies means that price is a rapidly diminishing issue for filmmakers and production companies wanting to blend digital and film,” concludes O’Neil. “The Cintel scanner is a very good system that has a lot of promise for the future. Right now we are able to offer a faster, more cost effective service that allows clients to make decisions about which format they shoot in based on aesthetic rather than cost. Bravo Blackmagic.”

