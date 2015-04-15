FIGHT NETWORK SCORES HIT WITH BROADVIEW ONDEMAND 2.0: Opens Door to True Multiplatform Efficiencies

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (NAB Booth N4330) - April 13, 2015 - BroadView Software today announced that Fight Network, the world's premier combat sports network dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports including fights, fighters, fight news and fight lifestyle, is adopting OnDemand 2.0 as its production technology for multiplatform content scheduling and preparation.

OnDemand 2.0 is a fully-integrated next-generation solution that is the result of nearly a decade's development. It is the product of real-world problem-solving that provides broadcasters, cable networks, and other media companies a practical approach to managing content for audiences increasingly fractured by the proliferation of viewing platforms.

"BroadView's OnDemand 2.0 is a significant step forward that puts us on track to serve our audience as they move from traditional at-home viewing to wherever, whenever and however viewing," said Anthony Cicione, Fight Network GM. "This makes it practical for us to push our content out over dozens and dozens of new distribution channels and to gather the revenue streams that each promises."

Cicione added that the new production technology is crucial since the Fight Network audience trends towards young, sophisticated, technology-savvy consumers.

"OnDemand 2.0 is designed from the ground-up to meet the needs of aggressive media outlets like Fight Network," said Michael Atkin, BroadView Founding Partner and President. "Success with multiplatform distribution has created a spreadsheet nightmare for forward-thinking companies. Our fully-integrated solution breaks the production bottleneck making it practical to prepare content for however many platforms are needed."

Atkin added that the OnDemand module connects scheduling to fulfillment. That allows one or few OnDemand schedules to meet all of the needs of an unlimited matrix of traditional cable distribution partners and new age partners delivering OTT, TV Everywhere, DLTO, DLTR and web and mobile enabled platforms. Innovative rules-based tools like linear casting, rights casting and event treatments offer greatly simplified workflows.

About BroadView Software:

BroadView Software Inc. is the choice of Broadcast Operators, Ad Sales Professionals, CIOs and CFOs alike for information-management solutions in today's multiplatform media environment. BroadView's comprehensive toolset for programming, traffic and sales operates seamlessly across linear, online, OnDemand, broadcast, satellite and cable. The core system's highly configurable architecture makes it a cost-effective fit. For enterprises with custom needs, BroadView is also a well-established technology partner for OnDemand, linear scheduling, workflow, and content and media management. BroadView's seventh generation technology provides industry-leading functionality and ease-of-use. This, combined with expertise in integrations, training and support maximizes value and increases profitability for our clients. For more information visit: www.BroadViewSoftware.com

About Fight Network:

Fight Network (www.fightnetwork.com) is the world’s premier combat sports network dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, including fights, fighters, fight news and fight lifestyle. The channel is available on Cablevision’s Optimum TV and Texas-based Grande Communications in the U.S., all major carriers in Canada, over 30 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, a programming block on Pursuit Channel (www.pursuitchannel.com), on TSN Radio in Canada via its program “Live Audio Wrestling,” and its programming on Sirius XM Channel 167. Fight Network’s parent company Anthem Media Group Inc. (www.anthemmediagroupinc.com) launched Fantasy (FNTSY) Sports Network (www.fantasysportsnetwork.com) across North America in March 2014 and also holds a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel.

