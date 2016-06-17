The Fiercest Queens in 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Herstory Return for a Second Season of 'RuPaul's All Stars Drag Race' on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Logo

NEW YORK, NY – June 17, 2016 – Hot off the heels of one of the most electrifying seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Mama Ru will return to the runway for “RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race” Season 2, premiering Thursday, August 25th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on Logo with a supersized 90-minute episode. YouTube sensation Todrick Hall joins Carson Kressley and Michelle Visage on the judging panel alongside RuPaul for a season packed with more eleganza, wigtastic challenges and twists than Drag Race has ever seen.

“The world needs these queens now more than ever,” said executive producer RuPaul Charles. “We take great pride in providing a platform for our All Stars to shine bright. Because fierce is fierce is fierce is fierce is fierce is fierce.”

The new season, featuring 10 of the most celebrated competitors vying for a second chance to enter Drag Race herstory, will be filled with plenty of heated competition, lip-syncing for the legacy, and, of course, the All-Stars Snatch Game.

The 10 Queens who will sissy that walk for their chance at redemption and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” include:

· Adore Delano (Season Six)

Azusa, CA

Twitter: @AdoreDelano, Instagram: @adoredelano

Party! Hot on the heels of immense success from two Billboard chart-topping solo albums and a hectic world tour, season 6’s runner-up returns to dazzle the judges with her vocal talents, alternative outlook and boundless charm. Previously critiqued for a messy aesthetic, only time will tell if Adore can win over the judges with her considerable talent. She’s still a Libra.

· Alaska (Season Five)

Los Angeles, CA

Twitter: @Alaska5000, Instagram: @theonlyalaska5000

Hieee! Everybody’s favorite alien from the planet Glamtron is back again, after being declared runner-up of season 5. Now a spokes model for a national retailer with a string of hit music, sickening videos and hilarious web series, Alaska is ready to bring boundary-pushing performances to the All Stars main stage. BTW - her makeup is not terrible and she doesn’t wear wigs.

· Alyssa Edwards (Season Five)

Dallas, TX

Twitter: @AlyssaEdwards_1, Instagram: @alyssaedwards_1

Alyssa's back to prove she didn’t get bitter, she just got better. The season 5 fan favorite has built a drag empire out of her obsessive fandom, with a hit web series, opening for Miley Cyrus’s national tour with her Haus of Edwards trifecta, and closing the MTV VMA’s down with an iconic performance. Back rolls? More like bank rolls.

· Coco Montrese (Season Five)

Las Vegas, NV

Twitter: @cocomontrese, Instagram: @cocomontresediva

The lip-syncing diva of season 5 is back! Coco’s incredible performance skills have kept her busy since the show, impersonating Janet Jackson on the Las Vegas strip six nights a week, performing nationwide, and even getting to duet with legend Gladys Knight. But has her rivalry with Alyssa Edwards over a national drag title been truly resolved? Stay tuned...

· Detox (Season Five)

Los Angeles, CA

Twitter: @TheOnlyDetox, Instagram: @theonlydetox

When Detox was eliminated in fourth place on season 5, she had had it. Officially. Now she's back with a vengeance, fresh from international touring, fronting an Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics campaign, and inspiring a season 8 runway theme. Detox has also had great success releasing her own music and twisted videos. So eat it up. And crown it!

· Ginger Minj (Season Seven)

Orlando, FL

Twitter: @TheGingerMinj, Instagram: @gingerminj

After narrowly missing out on winning season 7, the self-described asthmatic chain-smoking glamour toad returns. In the short year since season 7 aired, Ginger has performed on stage (The Rocky Horror Show), sung live on the RuPaul’s Drag Race Battle of the Seasons international tour, and even recorded a Beach Boys cover with her idol Carnie Wilson. Not a bad year!

· Katya (Season Seven)

Boston, MA

Twitter: @katya_zamo, Instagram: @katya_zamo

Season 7’s Miss Congeniality, and "the sweatiest woman in show business,” fan favorite Katya cracked under the pressure of the competition during her season. But with hilariously surreal web series (RuPaul is a fan), tours in Brazil and Australia, and an outpouring of fan love under her bedazzled belt, she’s ready to bring her A-Game to the All Stars runway. And one semi-decent lace front wig.

· Phi Phi O’Hara (Season Four)

New York, NY

Twitter: @PhiPhiOhara, Instagram: @phiphiohara

Season 4 runner up Phi Phi has come a long way since being dubbed a “tired-ass showgirl” by winner Sharon Needles. Experimenting with new drag styles and cosplay have lead to Instagram stardom, where fans eagerly await their daily dose of “phierce.” Phi Phi now sings her original music at sold-out international gigs: in short, get ready to be blown away by the all new and improved Phi Phi on All Stars.

· Roxxxy Andrews (Season Five)

Orlando, FL

Twitter: @RoxxxyAndrews, Instagram: @roxxxyandrews

Season 5 runner up Roxxxy stunned audiences with her flawless “thick and juicy” runway looks and legendary wig-whipping lip sync stunts. Marc Jacobs and Nicki Minaj count themselves superfans; Tamar Braxton even hired her to be her personal makeup artist on tour. But with accusations of bullying winner Jinkx Monsoon still haunting her, will Roxxxy’s journey on All Stars be the ultimate Ru-demption mission?

· Tatianna (Season Two)

Washington, D.C.

Twitter: @TATIANNANOW, Instagram: @tatiannagram

It’s been six years since Tatianna placed fourth on season 2 of Drag Race. Fans loved her gorgeous beauty and her bite - meaning fiery confrontations with both Tyra Sanchez and Raven. And Morgan McMichaels. She’s since carved out a full time career in drag, performing and releasing music. But has Tatianna kept ahead of the curve in an ever-changing world of drag? She’ll tell you “Yes... Thank you."

Fans won’t have to wait long for their RuPaul fix. “RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 8 RuVealed” is currently airing every Sunday at 7:00 PM ET/PT on Logo. The never-before-seen look into the unforgettable season that crowned Bob the Drag Queen as America's Next Drag Superstar is packed with fresh reads and behind-the-scenes gossip from Ru herself.

For more information on "RuPaul's All Stars Drag Race" and sneak preview clips, go to go to www.AllStars.LogoTV.Com. For up-to-date “RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race” news and exclusives, join the "RuPaul's All Stars Drag Race" Facebook page or follow #AllStars2 conversation on Twitter at @RuPaulsDragRace. Follow along with live gifs from the show on Tumblr and additional content on the show’s Instagram page.

For photos, please visit http://thepub.viacom.com/sites/logopress/Pages/Home.aspx.

“RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race” is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Chris McCarthy, Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola are Executive Producers for Logo.

