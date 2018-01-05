Fiction and Comedy Take Over Gran Cine with the Premiere of Faraday

West Palm Beach, FL – January 5, 2018 – Gran Cine, Olympusat’s contemporary Spanish-language network offering a wide range of originally produced and recently released blockbusters from Spain, Latin America, and Mexico, announced the network premiere Faraday, a highly-entertaining Spanish independent film that successfully combines comedy with science fiction.

On Wednesday, January 17th at 10 p.m. EST, the Gran Cine audience will have the opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy an unusual love story brimming with humor and paranormal events. Faraday follows the story of a frustrated telepathist who claims to be an expert dealing with the unknown. Hoping to become more independent and strengthen his love life, he moves in with his girlfriend in a cheap apartment in the city. At first, everything seemed to be going in the right direction, however, shortly after they moved in together he noticed that his new apartment was haunted.

“This 2018, we look to continue introducing our audience to more high-quality and exciting Hispanic movies, as well as new talents from all over Spain and Latin America,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Faraday is a lighthearted film that seeks to entertain and amuse the viewer through a well-written script filled with comical dialogues and unlikely but humorous situations.”

Starring a talented group of actors, including Javier Bódalo, Diana Gómez, Daniela Costa and Alejandro Tous, Faraday is an Apaches Entertainment and Norberfilms production directed by Norberto Ramos del Val.

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Gran Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv and vemox.com.