‘Fetenhits Oktoberfest’ and new German TV highlights from ProSiebenSat.1 Welt

October 2, 2014 – Traditional Bavarian lederhosen and dirndl, German beer and colorful gingerbread hearts – that is Oktoberfest in Munich! In an area the size of 70 American football fields, more than 6 million visitors enjoy the jolly atmosphere, drink around 7.7 million litres of beer and eat their way through more than 482,000 roast chickens, 112,000 bratwursts, 78,000 pork knuckles, 114 whole oxen and 85 calves. The festival embraces German culture to the fullest.

Greetings from Oktoberfest

Tune in to ProSiebenSat.1 Welt October 4, for the first ever "Wiesn" special. The four hour program features the king of the beer tents, Mickie Krause, the boys from VoXXclub and several other celebrities to get the crowds going. One thing is guaranteed: no one will be able to stay seated for long during "Oktoberfest – Das Beste von der Wiesn 2014" and "Fetenhits Oktoberfest."

For more German TV programs, ProSiebenSat.1 Welt also provides great new show highlights from September including:

News from Germany

What's new in Germany – the review of the week includes regional reports from the federal states and keeps you up to date on the latest news in Germany.

Wednesday is Comedy Time!

The two top German comedians, Anke Engelke and Christoph Maria Herbst, make you laugh every Wednesday on ProSiebenSat.1 Welt. Ladykracher and Stromberg bring you comedy sketches from the office, and can now be viewed globally.

Ready, steady, bake!

Craving something sweet? Tune into “Sweet & Easy” every Saturday when baker Enie makes a feast for the eyes. From sweet cupcakes, to delicious muffins or new takes on traditional kitchen classics, the lively lady with the mixing spoon presents her favorites for different occasions. She sets the scene with her creative decorating skills.

Goal! Goal! Goal!!!

Did the final Bundesliga match pass you by? No problem, for all fans of German soccer abroad, the "ran Bundesliga Magazin" shows match highlights every Monday.

Never miss your favorite shows

German fans all over the world can enjoy the ProSiebenSat.1 schedule in any time zone. View current programs or catch up on series and film highlights for up to 12 hours after they are broadcast. Simply use the scroll bar in the player to rewind.

