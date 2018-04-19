Ferrofish to Demo A32 Dante AD/DA Converter at Trew Audio in Los Angeles on April 19th

Burbank, CA – April 18, 2017 – Ferrofish, German manufacturer of premium conversion solutions for the professional audio markets, has announced that it will be hosting an in-house demo of the new Ferrofish A32 Dante converter at Trew Audio in Burbank, California, on April 19 at 10 am PST.

The demo — which will be hosted by RME Director of Sales Derek Badala — will highlight Ferrofish’s best-in-class conversion solution ideal for any Dante network where affordable analog, ADAT or MADI connections are needed. The A32 Dante is ideal on stage for the playback of backing tracks, in the studio for digitizing analog gear or in installed applications where multi-channel analog or digital audio is required throughout a facility.

“We are excited to showcase the A32 Dante at Trew Audio,” Badala said. “The Ferrofish A32 Dante is a game-changer when it comes the way interface devices interact. It’s able to gracefully handle even the most complex conversion applications, while providing unrivaled sound quality, reliability and ease of integration. We look forward to showing the attendees all it has to offer."

The Right Choice for Dante Environments

With its Dante networking capability and support for MADI and ADAT formats, the Ferrofish A32 Dante excels in professional broadcast environments, complex AV installations and live sound productions. Its intelligent design enables users to eliminate the masses of cables often associated with large sound installations by leveraging uncompressed, multi-channel digital media networking technology with near-zero latency and synchronization. Dante removes heavy, expensive analog or multicore cabling, replacing it with affordable CAT5e, CAT 6 or fiber optic cable for a clean and lightweight solution over a single, standard IP network.

The Ferrofish A32 Dante is now shipping and carries an MSRP of $3,799 USD.

For more information about the A32 Dante, visit a32.ferrofish.com.

About Ferrofish

Known for its superior German technology, Ferrofish manufacturers high quality, innovative advanced audio applications. From its class-leading A16 MK-II and A32 AD/DA converters to its Verto Series of intuitive Dante converters, Ferrofish is known for its premium conversion solutions that are ideal for a wide range of applications. For additional information, visit the company online at http://www.ferrofish.com.