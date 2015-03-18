Fast Forward Video (FFV) 2015 NAB Show - Booth N3718

FFV at the 2015 NAB Show:

New Replay System From FFV

At the 2015 NAB Show, FFV will introduce the newest addition to its Omega HD family of products.

The Studio Pro Replay is a compact replay and time-shift digital JPEG2000 video recorder. The new solution is ideal for broadcast delay, slow-motion sports replay, houses of worship needing to time-shift services, or any programming needing to prevent "wardrobe malfunctions."

The Studio Pro Replay allows for replay of slow-motion clips while still recording the action, so operators don't miss anything. Two half rack units fit in a single 2RU space. The Studio Pro Replay enables record and playback or pause, supporting ancillary data such as closed-caption CEA-608 and CEA-708 on four lines: 8, 9, 10, and 11 interlaced or progressive.

The Studio Pro Replay's professional video and audio connections, with familiar VTR-style front-panel controls including a video confidence monitor, ensure the highest quality digital recording. Plus, the solution's patented file access system guarantees delivery of a usable recording every time, with no corrupted files.

Reliable and well established Omega HD SPR & 2CH

The Omega HD Dual Channel (2CH) or Simultaneous Playback and Record (SPR) recorders are JPEG2000-based media recorders that can record and play back every frame, gen-lock multiple streams, and time-shift content. Using third-party serial controllers, users can shuttle content up to 100 times real-time speed in any direction. The SPR unit is great for affordable slow-motion applications at sports venues. The 2CH version is a great key-and-fill media record/playback unit compatible with just about every serial controller and able to frame-lock graphics and alpha channels for dynamic logo insertions.

Users can record and play back critical ancillary data such as 608/708 closed caption data and archive all broadcast programming with CEA 708 in the file or any ancillary data on lines 8 through 11.

Micron HD: Looking for a reliable one-channel digital recorder?

Based on the same dependable technology as the Omega family of products, the Micron HD is a digital video recorder that delivers picture quality in JPEG2000 at an affordable price. And, like all FFV digital recorders, the Micron HD features patented single-frame cueing latency, which also makes this recorder incredibly responsive. Using third-party serial controllers, users can shuttle content up to 100 times real-time speed in any direction. The Micron HD is a broadcast-quality record and playback device that can fit in any environment.

The Micron HD can record and play back mandated critical ancillary data including closed captioning. Users can also archive all broadcast programming with CEA 708 in the file or any critical ancillary data on lines 8 through 11.

Rugged Field Recorder: Omega HD Field Pro

Introduced in 2014, the Omega HD Field Pro is a rugged JPEG2000 field recorder/player that simplifies the transition from traditional tape decks to file-based workflows. The Field Pro's professional video and audio connections and familiar VTR-style front-panel controls -- including a video confidence monitor -- ensure the highest quality field production recording. A patented file access system guarantees a usable recording every time, with no corrupted files.

Features:

* Useful front-panel video display with menu overlay

* Familiar tape deck-like direct control and jog buttons

* Clean variable-speed playback in any direction

* Visually lossless JPEG2000.mov files

* Uses standard 2.5-inch SATA hard disk or solid-state drives

* HD/SD-SDI input and output

* Records and plays back critical ancillary data such as CEA 708

* Eight channels of embedded audio in HD

* Stereo analog audio on XLR3

* Genlockable

* SMPTE/EBU longitudinal and ancillary time code

* RS-422 serial machine control

* Fanless and water-resistant

* AC- and DC-powered

Company Overview:

For 30 years, Fast Forward Video (FFV) has set the standard for uncompromising digital video quality recorders. FFV's products serve an extensive range of markets including some of the most demanding broadcasters, sports replay applications, houses of worship, and law enforcement agencies, as well as a host of mission-critical OEM solutions.

Using the visually lossless JPEG2000 compression scheme, FFV's reliable digital video recorders feature discrete access and recording of each and every frame, easy-to-use control interfaces, and patented single-frame cue latency with unique simultaneous record and playback capability.

In December 2012 a new ownership group created FFV Systems LLC largely based on FFV's three-decade-old legacy and headed by Kent McGuire, principal at PRECO Inc. With over 20 years of expertise in the post and broadcast industries, the PRECO team has implemented a customer-centric sales and service philosophy.