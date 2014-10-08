Fashion’s Most Influential Leaders Return for Season Two of Ovation’s Original Series The Fashion Fund

Santa Monica, CA – October 8, 2014 Following the January break-out debut of The Fashion Fund, Ovation, America’s only arts network, is announcing that season two will premiere Wednesday, November 5th at 10 p.m. ET. Condé Nast Artistic Director and Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour and Diane von Furstenberg, President of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), are back along with the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund selection committee composed of top-level fashion executives and designers. The committee includes Ken Downing, SVP and Fashion Director, Neiman Marcus; Marcus Wainwright and David Neville, Founders of Rag & Bone; Jenna Lyons, President and Chief Creative Director, J. Crew Group, Inc.; Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, and more. This panel of esteemed fashion industry judges will determine the recipient of the coveted 2014 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize.

Each year, ten American-based designers and design teams compete for the opportunity to win $300,000, in addition to a year-long mentorship with a fashion industry icon. Two runners up are also selected to receive $100,000 each. The first season of The Fashion Fund provided TV viewers with their first glimpse into this high-stakes process. Offering unprecedented access to the world of fashion, The Fashion Fund demonstrates all that it takes to be a successful fashion designer. The series follows these designers as their respective visions, technical abilities, and business acumen are tested.

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, in its 11th year, has transformed emerging designers into established fashion icons. Previous winners include Alexander Wang (2008), Sophie Theallet (2009), Billy Reid (2010), Joseph Altuzarra (2011, Altuzzara), Greg Chait (2012, Elder Statesman), and last year’s winners Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow of Public School, who were featured on season one of Ovation’s The Fashion Fund. This year’s designer finalists include Edie Parker (acrylic clutches and handbags), Eva Fehren (fine jewelry), Gigi Burris (millinery), Grey Ant (eyewear), Orley (menswear), Paul Andrew (footwear and accessories), Ryan Roche (womenswear), Simon Miller (denim), Tanya Taylor (womenswear) and Wes Gordon (womenswear).

This year the series takes viewers inside legendary studio visits, a Vogue fashion photo shoot and culminates with a presentation at NYC Fashion Week and the announcement of the 2014 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner.

“As we proved last season, this is not your typical reality TV fashion competition show. The Fashion Fund is the real deal,” said Scott Woodward, Ovation’s SVP, Programming and Production. “The access to the fashion world is unlike any other program on television today. There is nothing else as authentic or as inspiring. The designers’ incredible talent is matched with the judges’ exceptional ability to spot creative assets and flaws, which makes for fascinating television.”

The series is produced by Break Thru Films for Condé Nast Entertainment and Ovation.

“We are excited to be working with Ovation on the second season of The Fashion Fund,” said Michael Klein, executive VP, Programming & Content Strategy for Condé Nast Entertainment. “This season will give viewers an even more immersive look inside the real world of American fashion.”

Season Two of The Fashion Fund is comprised of 6 one-hour episodes, which will premiere on Ovation beginning Wednesday, November 5, with episodes airing every Wednesday at 10pm ET.