Is “Family Guy” Actually Good For Your Health & Spiritual Development?

On April 2nd, 2015 the nationally syndicated “Outer Limits Of Inner Truth” (www.outerlimitsradio.com) radio show will present a metaphysical analysis on TV “Family Guy.” It will feature actors from the show, national media personalities, legal experts, mental health professionals, and globally respected psychic mediums.



“Our goal was to examine the messages being relayed through Family Guy and what impact the show could be having on millions of people. Despite various organizations that regularly chastise Family Guy for questionable morality, our research indicates that the program is doing far more good than harm.” Said Ryan McCormick, Outer Limits of Inner Truth Host & Executive Producer.



Featured guests on the program include:



• Alec Sulkin – Actor & Producer on “Family Guy

• Kevin Biggins – Producer on “Family Guy”

• Steve Kim – Columnist for UCNLive.com

• Kate Delaney – Host of the Nationally Syndicated “America Tonight with Kate Delaney”

• Scott M. Behren, Esq. - Civil Rights & Workplace Attorney

• Dr. Frieda Birnbaum – Research Psychologist

• LeslieBeth (LB) Wish, Ed.D., MSS, MA - Psychologist

• Elaine Rodino, Ph.D. - Psychologist

• Dr. Carole Lieberman - Psychologist

• Debra Mandel, Ph.D. - Psychologist and Author

• Richard Sutphen - Metaphysical Teacher & Author

• Kerrie O'Connor - Psychic Medium

• Constance Stellas - Astrologer

The Outer Limits of Inner Truth is a metaphysical / biographical program. It premiered on February 2014 and within a few short months, was picked up for national syndication on Star Com Radio Networks (KKRP 1610 AM) and is now heard on over 24 AM stations nationwide. OLIT has been featured on the Awakening Zone Radio Network, The Boston Globe, Radar Online, Media Bistro, The Sacramento Bee, Kansas City Star and several other media outlets.



OLIT (Outer Limits of Inner Truth) has featured several Exclusive interviews with individuals such as: Khris Krepcik, Chung Fu, Jeff Casper, Michael Harrison, Reverend Sally Perry, and Bill Kinison. The show has also profiled celebrities such as Oliver Stone, Howard Stern, Jane Velez-Mitchell and Mick Foley.

To learn more about The Outer Limits Of Inner Truth Radio Show please visit (www.outerlimitsradio.com). For all media queries about the show, please call Ryan McCormick at 516-901-1103 / outerlimitsradio@hotmail.com