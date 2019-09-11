Facilis uses Qualstar LTO Libraries for its new Object Cloud Integrated Archive and Backup

HUDSON, MA (September 11, 2019)–Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks today announced its partnership with Qualstar (NASDAQ: QBAK), a leading designer and developer of LTO tape based data storage solutions, to provide high-performance media archival solutions to its customers.

The Facilis Object Cloud virtualizes Cloud and LTO storage into a cache volume on the server, making media available on client desktops through the Facilis Shared File System. As part of a structured data archive workflow, LTO technology offers a reliable and cost-effective data retention solution for long term archive of media assets.

“When object storage is combined with FastTracker auto-indexing and proxy generation, it becomes a very powerful way to archive, track and restore project data through a simple, familiar interface,” said Jim McKenna, VP Sales and Marketing at Facilis. “LTO has always been a staple of our customers’ backup and archive policies. With the value of Qualstar products, and our tight integration, every Facilis customer can enjoy increased data resiliency.”

The Qualstar Q8, Q24, and Q48 rackmount tape library systems qualified by Facilis provide media professionals with a cost-effective, highly reliable LTO backup environment. Qualstar tape libraries have been qualified for seamless interoperability with popular Facilis partners such as Archiware P5, XenData and StorageDNA.

“Facilis HUB Shared Storage is a natural fit with our Qualstar tape library systems. Both companies are passionate about bringing unprecedented value to our customers with no compromises on performance and reliability,” said Arun Vaishampayan, VP Global Data Storage Sales at Qualstar. “We look forward to sharing a growing list of happy mutual customers.”