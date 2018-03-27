Facilis Technology Ships New Version of its Advanced Shared Storage Solution

HUDSON, MA (March 27, 2018) – Facilis (Booth SL7920), a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, has announced the immediate availability of the latest version of its shared storage solution.

Showcased for the first time at NAB 2018 on booth SL7920, the new version builds on the revolutionary version 7.0 which included an all new web console interface and shared file system enhancements. The new version adds many more features that will help with the administration of large and small environments alike. Features include:

Real-time and historical bandwidth monitoring of volumes and workstations - gives the administrator full overview of the network down to the individual user.

RAID50 and RAID51 management through Admin Console - completes multi-server management improvements in the new web interface.

Preferred connection address - allows an administrator or desktop user the ability to chose an alternate network path, increasing available bandwidth.

Automatic load balancing of clients - helps administrators aggregate mulitple network uplinks, and adds throughput simply by adding uplinks with no manual setup required.

Remote client deployment - eases the load on administrators during server upgrades by automatically updating connected clients to the latest software version.

“We’ve ramped up development in the past year, and we’re now seeing the future of shared storage management and shared file system performance,” said James McKenna, VP at Facilis Technology. “With two major releases in the past year and more on the way, Facilis is poised to redefine the market.”

Facilis Shared Storage version 7.1 is currently available through the Facilis download center, and licensed at no charge for customers with a current support contract.