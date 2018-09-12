Facilis Technology Releases New FastTracker 2.5 with Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC

HUDSON, MA (September 12, 2018) –Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, has announced availability of its FastTracker integrated asset tracking software with new panel component for seamless integration with Adobe Premiere Pro CC, part of Adobe Creative Cloud.

First launched in 2016, FastTracker 2.5 includes many powerful features such as global indexing, automatic preview clip generation, index date/time window searching, tag-specific searching, import/export of tag schemas, and direct integration with Adobe Premiere Pro CC including:

Preview clip playback in the Adobe Premiere Pro CC Panel

Password-protected catalogs secure access to asset records

Integrated mount of available volumes for high-res media content

Searching by index time, clip name, path and metadata using Boolean terms

Drag & Drop import to Adobe Premiere Pro CC via the Panel

Designed for use with Facilis FastTracker server - a software package included with every Facilis shared storage product - the Facilis FastTracker Panel is available on the Adobe Exchange for Creative Cloud as a free download.

“A growing number of creative facilities are adopting Adobe Creative Cloud as the standard for content creation, and many of those facilities are using Facilis storage systems,” said James McKenna, VP at Facilis Technology. “Asset tracking and management are a big part of file-based workflows. Facilis has simplified asset tracking and provided access to the database directly from the Adobe Premiere Pro CC interface.”