Facilis Technology Publishes New eBook: Not All Network Storage is the Same

HUDSON, MA (December 18, 2017) – What are facility managers really looking for? Is it important to have 99.999% uptime if the editors must copy to local drives to output a show? Increasingly, solutions are being built upon the same technology, with various special features and sidecar applications that present a “media-focused” face to a product that is only a couple steps removed from enterprise IT networks.

Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, has launched the first in a series of no-nonsense eBooks. Designed to make the science of shared storage accessible to all, the first eBook looks at the critical differences between generic Network Attached Storage (NAS) systems and bespoke shared file system architectures.

The motivation for this new eBook is to provide guidance that will help organizations select the most appropriate long-term storage architecture and at the same time avoid some of the common pitfalls. “Don’t let the hardware fool you, all network storage is not the same,” comments James McKenna. VP of Sales and Marketing at Facilis. “Your requirement is probably like most facilities, so we break down that requirement and analyze it. From this we learn that performance is systemic, and bottlenecks will migrate downstream. We’ll explain why a non-TCP custom sharing method can eliminate the latencies and logjams in generic NAS storage.”

The eBook is rooted in the real world, where budgets are constrained and the financial implications of wrong storage decisions are long term and profound. However, the selection of appropriate storage technology can help businesses to grow and add to their client lists. McKenna adds, “Over-engineering is costly and risky, but the ability to grow and adapt is critical. It is important to look for a storage solution that satisfies your growth pattern, and buy the size you need today.”

The eBook recognizes and responds to a need for objective advice and information to help broadcasters, facilities, and corporate storage users to make informed decisions. To help broaden understanding of the critical role that the right multi-user storage system can make to organizations of many different sizes and types, Facilis is offering this eBook free of charge. To read online, go to https://www.facilis.com/ebook1-nas/.